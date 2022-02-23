The normal high temperature in Emporia on February 23 should be 49 degrees.
But this year, we'll do well to reach 26. That's the normal low.
The 6 a.m. temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport was four above zero, only two above the record low for the date. The wind chill was 15 below, putting a wind chill advisory in effect until 11 a.m.
The Wednesday high is forecast for 20. If that's not enough, another round of snow is heading for Emporia Thursday. But this one should be light, compared to the eight-inch dumping of last week.
The National Weather Service says there's a 30% chance that Emporia will receive one inch of snow Thursday. The higher chances will be in the Kansas City area.
Sunshine and milder weather are on the way for the weekend. Highs are forecast for 32 Friday, 44 Saturday and 54 Sunday.
