ESU soccer All-Region
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State soccer team had three players earn All-Region honors from United Soccer Coaches. Forward Mackenzie Dimarco and midfielder Hannah Woolery were named first team while defender Joanie Westcoat was named second team.

Dimarco was unanimously named First Team All-MIAA at forward. She led the MIAA in goals, shots, shots on goal and points while ranking second in game-winning goals. On the season, Dimarco scored 23 goals to break the previous MIAA single-season record of 20 that was shared between Dimarco and Jada Scott of Central Missouri in 2018. She is tied for first in the nation in total goals, second in total points, fifth in goals per game and tenth in points per game.

