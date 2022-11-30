The Emporia State soccer team had three players earn All-Region honors from United Soccer Coaches. Forward Mackenzie Dimarco and midfielder Hannah Woolery were named first team while defender Joanie Westcoat was named second team.
Dimarco was unanimously named First Team All-MIAA at forward. She led the MIAA in goals, shots, shots on goal and points while ranking second in game-winning goals. On the season, Dimarco scored 23 goals to break the previous MIAA single-season record of 20 that was shared between Dimarco and Jada Scott of Central Missouri in 2018. She is tied for first in the nation in total goals, second in total points, fifth in goals per game and tenth in points per game.
The native of Pleasant Hill, Mo. holds the career record for goals and points, records she set this season after passing Brandie Booth. She also holds the career mark for shots attempted, shots on goal, goals per game and points per game. Off the pitch, Dimarco was named CSC Academic All-District with a 3.78 GPA in rehabilitation.
Woolery earned First Team All-MIAA this season. She was fourth in the MIAA in goals, third in shots on goal, fourth in points and sixth in assists.
The native of Overbrook, Kan. holds the Emporia State career record with 21 assists. She also ranks second in shots on goal while ranking third in both career goals and career points. Off the pitch, Woolery was named CSC Academic All-District with a 3.90 GPA in English.
Westcoat earned First Team All-MIAA this season as she was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year. She ranked second in the MIAA with 10 assists this season which also ranks second on the Emporia State single-season list.
The native of Lee's Summit, Mo. ranks second on the Emporia State career list with 18 assists.
Emporia State finished the season 13-6-5 and advanced to the Central Regional Championship match for the first time in program history.
