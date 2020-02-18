Kinsey Jones, owner of Half-Pint Hooves Miniature Cattle in Reading, recently donated $500 to SOS to help victims and survivors of domestic violence receive the services they need to heal.
Jones said the idea to make the donation came after losing two of her calves — Sasha and Stella — last year. As a way to help herself through the loss, she starting selling canvas prints of the calves and decided to donate 20 percent of the proceeds to SOS.
“I’ve been working with SOS over the last few months and it’s really opened my eyes,” Jones said. “They do more here than a lot of people know. People don’t need to fight alone.”
Jones said she sold more than 60 canvas prints of the calves, and many of the sales came with personal messages from buyers with stories of their own experiences with domestic violence. That, she said, made her realize she had more work to do.
So, prints are available on an ongoing basis, with proceeds benefiting SOS.
“I’ve always tried to be charitable in my life, but I feel like SOS is more than deserving of this,” Jones said. “I have thousands of people out there that don’t know me from Adam, but we can come together through these two little girls. They will always live on, and it’s been a really amazing experience since I started selling these. It just felt like I had to do something. I couldn’t just sit here and do nothing.”
Founded in 1976 to assist local rape survivors, SOS, Inc. offers integrated sexual and domestic violence, crisis and educational services to residents of Lyon, Chase, Osage, Coffey, Greenwood and Morris counties. SOS launched CASA of the Flint Hills in 1995 to address the need to advocate for abused or neglected children in the court system, the Child Visitation and Exchange Center in 1999 and the Child Advocacy Center in 2002.
SOS Executive Director Connie Cahoone said she was grateful for Jones’ support of the organization, because it helps to raise awareness for the programs and services offered to some of the most vulnerable people in the region.
“Our team works very hard every single day and listens to stories and feels for our clients,” she said. “We work so incredibly hard to make sure they know they are not alone; they are not going crazy. We are here, we believe them and we want to help them grow out of the situation they are in. We want to help them to become survivors. That’s really important for our staff.”
Criminal Justice Coordinator Jenn Horst said SOS provides therapy and after-care.
“We are here to normalize the way they feel,” she said. “They shouldn’t have to go through it alone.”
Horst said those services are available to clients with no time limit.
“It might be a month, it might be six months,” she said. “If they’re starting to feel like things aren’t going well, they can call me. Sometimes you have to let the dust settle before you realize how the whole situation affected you.”
Jones did not just donate funds to SOS.
She also donated one of her canvas prints so Sasha and Stella can provide some hope to the victims and survivors who walk through the doors of SOS every day.
“It’s a cause that’s close to my heart,” Jones said. “People need to know there is help waiting for them.”
For more information about about SOS, visit soskansas.com. If you are in crisis, call the SOS 24/7 Helpline at 800-825-1295.
To order a canvas print of Sasha and Stella, message Jones @hphminiaturecattle on Facebook.
