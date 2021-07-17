The Baldwin family will host a “Be The Match” event at the Flinthills Mall next week, where they will be handing out swab kits to people who will possibly be a match for those who are in need of stem cells.
In the beginning of 2020, Viviana Baldwin was diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia, which is a chronic and rare form of blood cancer. She was diagnosed when she was 9 years old. She is now 10, and is responding to her chemotherapy treatments well.
With Viviana’s form of leukemia, in severe cases, a bone marrow transplant would be necessary. Although she is not in need of the procedure at the moment, the Baldwin family is holding this event to get more people in the system so other people in need can find a match.
“It’s just a very complicated process,” Andra Taur-Baldwin, Viviana’s mother said. “There’s a match that needs to be made and you would want a really good match for this. Very many people have to depend on donors and that’s why the match registry was created. Somebody needs a bone marrow donation, hospitals and teams would match to see if there is anyone in [the system]. People can find a donor on a different continent even, it doesn’t even have to be in the same country or the same continent.”
Because of the need for stem cells throughout the world, the Baldwin family decided to hold an event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday at the Flinthills Mall to hand out swab kits to people who are there.
Although going to the event would be the best way to get information and receive a swab kit, there are other options for people who are not able to make it to the event. To register, text FightlikeVivi to 61474 to get a swab kit sent to your home.
“There’s an important component to it but honestly, people can just get a swab kit sent to their homes if they just text the event name to the phone number,” Taur-Baldwin said. “So it’s not that urgent, but we will be set up in person at the mall just to hand out a swab kit there for those folks that happened to be around.”
After receiving the swab kit, you will be entered into a database where you will be contacted if someone is in need of your stem cells. Baldwin sees this as not only a great way to help those in need, but also sees it as a very rewarding process.
“I think that the payoff is incredible,” Taur-Baldwin said. “I’m hoping that I will get to be a donor but my chances are diminishing now because I’ll be 44 and to register as a donor you have to be between 18 and 44.”
Receiving a swab kit is free and each person can swab their mouth by themselves, making this process as easy as possible.
“There’s no cost associated, there’s no one touching them making them feel uncomfortable, so it’s as easy as possible and I think they might be the person that saves a life at some point and I would do anything to be able to do that,” Taur-Baldwin said.
Since the database was created, it has made the process of finding a donor that much easier. For example, one man in Scotland was able to find more than 200 matches through the database.
“I mean, that’s not to say that everyone of those [people] would actually be able to donate to him, but that person’s chances are incredible,” Taur-Baldwin said.
The Baldwin family is not asking for any monetary donations, but they ask the community to keep them in their thoughts as Viviana battles with this condition.
“You know, we just appreciate all of the good, good thoughts and good neighbors,” Taur-Baldwin said. “We believe in that good energy. I’ve never let anyone say anything negative. I don’t want to hear about stories so just be positive for us.”
