It's a rare day in 2021 when Republicans find a tax that they like. But there's one tax in Lyon County which at least one lifelong Republican supports.
“I don't mind paying taxes,” Don Hill said Tuesday. “I might be atypical.”
The former state representative is backing the only ballot question in Lyon County this fall. At issue: whether a 1% county sales tax should be renewed. At this point, supporters say, they're running unopposed.
“It creates resources that we can use,” Tyler Curtis, treasurer of Vote Yes Lyon County, said Monday. “The majority of those dollars are used to maintain streets, roads and sidewalks.”
Curtis said the alternative to the sales tax money would be the county property tax. But the sales tax money comes from a wider range of people.
“Visitors help pay for those resources. Anybody that comes and shops in Emporia or any of the other towns in Lyon County pays into that pool,” Curtis said.
All but 17 counties in Kansas impose county sales taxes. Lyon County's tax took effect in 2009, Curtis said. It was renewed for 10 years in 2012.
Curtis said the sales tax has brought about $21 million to Lyon County over the years. But the Vote Yes Lyon County Facebook page puts the amount much higher, at more than $50 million.
Now the Vote Yes committee wants the tax extended for 15 more years, to provide what Curtis calls “buying power” to fund bigger things.
“They can take a project and bond it, and use the sales tax money to pay a really low rate on a bond,” Curtis said.
But Curtis added the Vote Yes committee has no “laundry list” of projects that it wants. He and Hill both think the county's current primary focus on infrastructure is sound.
“I think the majority of my constituents when I was in office didn't mind,” Hill said Tuesday while attending a meeting in Wichita. “As long as there's value, you can avoid waste and have proven efficiency.”
Yet President Biden has his own national infrastructure package. If Congress approves it, Curtis said the county money could be connected to it.
“Any time you get federal money, it's not without strings,” Curtis explained. “You need to have matching resources. We could make our sales tax dollars go even further.”
Curtis said he knows of no organized opposition to the sales tax renewal. From the contacts he's made across Lyon County, he believes people are happy with it.
“It keeps our property mill levy either sustained, or actually lowered,” Curtis said.
“It's much more popular than the property tax,” Hill said.
When state and city taxes are included, the Sales Tax Handbook website says the combined sales tax in Lyon County can be as high as 8.5%. That's about average, compared with other Kansas counties.
Advance voting in the Lyon County election continues at the county clerk's office during office hours until noon Monday, Nov. 1. Election Day is the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.