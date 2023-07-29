GILLETTE, WYO. — An Emporia teen recently took the top prize during the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase, earning her the chance to further develop her trade skills with a master silversmith.

National High School Rodeo Association member Emma Arndt, 17, was the overall winner during the showcase, where she submitted handcrafted leather leggings, boots, jewelry and belts. She was awarded a $1,250 scholarship from Western Horseman as well as a certificate to continue her education through the Be A Maker School.

