GILLETTE, WYO. — An Emporia teen recently took the top prize during the 2023 Western Lifestyle Trade Craft Showcase, earning her the chance to further develop her trade skills with a master silversmith.
National High School Rodeo Association member Emma Arndt, 17, was the overall winner during the showcase, where she submitted handcrafted leather leggings, boots, jewelry and belts. She was awarded a $1,250 scholarship from Western Horseman as well as a certificate to continue her education through the Be A Maker School.
A homeschooled student preparing for her senior year, Arndt said family friend and Emporia High School FFA advisor Amy Jenkins helped connect her with a leatherworker, Mike Hazelbaker, who owns Flint Hills Leather.
“I taught myself how to tool leather, but he taught me build ends and how to build boots,” she said. “He kind of taught me the basics and I took it from there.”
Arndt said she enjoyed seeing her ideas come to life as she works. Although sometimes her ideas can be “very wild,” she enjoys the creative process.
“I like being able to see all my ideas come together,” she said. “They are very wild and I think to be able to see these creative ideas come to life is very fun for me.”
A pair of colorful leather leggings with green fringe and extensive detailing helped Arndt earn the top prize in Wyoming. She used a variety of leather to craft the leggings, which features a colorful space theme, complete with a cowgirl roping an alligator.
“I started at the bottom part and I wanted to do something super unique that I’d never really seen before,” Arndt explained. “And the space theme has been kind of common, but I’d never really seen anything with alligators, so that was kind of my inspiration. So, I started with all of the trees, what’s at the bottom of the leg and worked my way up to the girl roping the alligator.”
The leggings also feature sterling silver and turquiose hardware that was made by Charlie Wright, a recent graduate she met at last year’s showcase.
“We met there and we decided to collaborate this year,” she said.
The boots, which Hazelbaker helped Arndt craft, feature the Arndt Family Farms brand along with flowers inlaid on top. She worked another local crafter, Kaelyn Bender, to work on her jewelry.
As for the belts, they were custom orders that Arndt had recently completed.
“That’s pretty much all I do is custom orders,” she said. That is, when she’s not rodeoing or studying.
Arndt competes in cutting, barrels and reined cow horse, and even ropes some, too.
Because Arndt was an overall winner, she will get to study with silversmith Nevada Miller’s Be A Maker School to help further developing her trade craft skills. Arndt said she hopes to continue honing her crafts in the future.
“I just want to give a big thank you to Western Horseman and the Be A Maker and the National High School Rodeo Association for this amazing opportunity,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.