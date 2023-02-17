Emporia State University celebrated Founders’ Day Friday, hosting an afternoon of celebration for the university’s 160th birthday.
ESU was founded in 1863, then known as the Kansas State Normal School. This year marks 160 years of ESU, and the changes over the years are seen throughout the university, its staff and its students.
The day is also marked with the 11th annual presentation of the 1863 Scholarships. The scholarships, awarded in two $1,000 and $863 payments, recognize students who have experienced life-changing opportunities at ESU.
Dr. Amy Sage Webb Baza, professor of English, presented the two recipients with their awards, reading excerpts from their inspiring essays.
Alejandra Mendoza, a senior in pre-art therapy, and Kimiya Noor, a freshman in biochemistry and molecular biology (pre-med concentration), were this year’s recipients of the scholarships.
Mendoza was awarded the $1,000 scholarship for her essay, which detailed her journey of following her passion, even if it took her 7 hours away from the only life she had known for 18 years. Mendoza’s essay focused on her growth, after coming to ESU alone and finding a second family in Emporia.
“When I first arrived at the university, I felt left out. Everyone’s parents were helping them carry their belongings, but mine. I reminded myself to be strong, but luckily the people of the university took notice of me,” her essay stated. “The students that were helping were so friendly and kind … Whenever I needed help with anything someone would always help me find resources. When I needed guidance, my advisor was always there. When I was sick, the Student Wellness Center was always there. When I didn’t have enough money to buy groceries, Corky's Cupboard was always there.”
After receiving her award, Mendoza thanked her friends, family and the essay judges for their support.
“I really appreciate the opportunity that I have been given and know that this scholarship will help me focus even more on my education,” she said. “I just want to say thank you. Being from Colorado, it's hard being so far away from home, and you guys have made this my home, too.”
Noor was awarded $863 for her essay, entitled “The Strength of Hornets.” Noor focused on defying expectations and surpassing standards, even when she was told she would not achieve her dreams. Her essay highlighted the sacrifices of her family to give her an opportunity that past generations were not afforded.
“My mother was my true support of my education. She was prevented from getting a science education simply because of her gender and she wanted me to have a better future,” Noor’s essay stated. “ … To say that ESU changed my life is an understatement. It saved my life.”
Following the award presentation, Noor said none of this would have been possible without the support of her family and the university.
“I’m very overjoyed. I almost started crying when they read out my essay,” Noor said. “I’m very fortunate, I’m very lucky to even have my family with me because I know I would not have been able to do any of this without my family or ESU’s support.”
Provost Dr. Brent Thomas finished off the afternoon with a metaphor about focusing on the positive aspects of life. Thomas showed the audience a photo of a blank piece of paper with a black dot in the center.
“We as humans are guilty of this. We tend to focus on the dark spots in our lives. We focus on the hard stuff, the stormy days. Sometimes we get focused on the negatives, the hardships,” Thomas said. “… I’m here today and want to share with you that ESU is not focusing on the dark spot. We are focusing on everything else on that page. There is so much on the blank part of that page, the bright part of that page, so much to be proud of, so much to be hopeful and enthusiastic and optimistic about.”
