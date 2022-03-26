Editor’s note: Freelance journalist Pavel Kulyuk lives in the disputed Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Kulyuk sent his resume into The Gazette in early February, prior to the start of Russia’s invasion into the country.
This week, Kulyuk was able to provide another update on the situation in his region.
Retail and services
The situation in Kramatorsk is controlled by the authorities, although it has become worse than three weeks ago. It is not possible to completely eliminate the shortage of products in stores. Almost all food costs 30-160% more than before the war. The only exception is dairy products produced by the local Kramatorsk company Kramnyam. It costs the same as it did before the war.
- 900 gr. milk — $0.85
- 900 gr. kefir — $0.90
Potato prices have risen the most. The cost of 1 kg. of potatoes increased almost 160 percent, from $0.30 to $0.80. The most expensive products are in small stores. In large retail chains such as ATB or Silpo, products are sometimes found at pre-war prices. But they are purchased right away. In general, almost all stores have half-empty shelves.
The only foods that are plentiful are drinking water and bread. There is drinking water in special vending machines as well as bottled water.
The average price of 1 liter of water is 3 cents. The biggest shortages are observed in specific areas. For example, it is almost impossible to buy feminine sanitary pads. There are also very few medications. Almost all dentists and private doctors do not work. Almost all cafes, beauty salons and sports clubs are closed. Many non-grocery stores are not open. Last of all, grocery stores are closed.
Internet providers and mobile communications work well. Mobile communication is free. If there are debts, the Internet is not turned off. The authorities support the information support of the population.
Criminal and consequences of war
There are no cases of looting in the city, but there is destruction of residential and administrative buildings. Russian troops fire on military and administrative buildings. The air defense of Ukraine shoots down these Russian missiles. Fragments of downed rockets fall on residential buildings.
Residential buildings were also damaged due to explosions in closely located military and administrative buildings. In general, the Russians refrain from deliberate destruction of residential areas. For example, there is damage to a residential building that is located next to the Silpo hypermarket. Air raids have become commonplace. As I write these lines, the air-raid siren has sounded again. Despite the anxiety, everyone lives a normal life. For example, my neighbors went to the market to trade.
Information during the war
The authorities have tightened the rules for the dissemination of information. Citizens are prohibited from photographing the destruction due to shelling.
Previously, it was only forbidden to film the location of military units and engineering infrastructure facilities. Now, photographing the destruction is prohibited as the Russians can correct the shooting. People are also becoming angry and unfriendly. Now it is almost impossible to find a person who would like to be photographed for a newspaper. Everyone feels miserable. People are angry that their own misfortune is being photographed. There is very little reliable information. Propaganda still heavily distorts information. Both sides of the conflict lie. All the important information is hidden between the lines.
The front line is approaching Kramatorsk. If in the first week there were only air raids, now we constantly hear the sounds of distant artillery. One gets the impression that Russian troops are trying to surround Kramatorsk. Fires are observed on the left, on the right and in front of the city.
These fires cannot be extinguished for several days.
Immigration and political situation
The local population does not conduct any political activity. There are isolated cases of arrests of those who sympathize with Russian troops. For example, yesterday there was a message that the Kramatorsk police detained two citizens. They had prohibited materials on their phones.
Also, on one of the fences in the suburbs, someone drew the code letter of the Russian troops “Z”. Evacuation trains regularly depart from Kramatorsk to Western Ukraine. Many people leave in their own cars. But most of the people stayed in the city. People simply don’t have the money to go anywhere. Many people are not afraid of the Russians and are not afraid to die because of the shelling. Passivity is the main feature of the local population. The agricultural season is starting now. Many have already started working in their own gardens.
This is a sort of a resistance against the war.
Labor market and social guarantees
The largest enterprise in the city, the NKMZ plant, has not been operating for the second month, but the management of the plant continues to pay wages to workers. This saves the population from starvation. Pensions are paid the same way. Small companies do not have the opportunity to pay salaries if they do not work. Many small and medium-sized companies do not operate. Therefore, many citizens do not have money for daily life. Almost nobody pays utility bills.
But even if there are debts, no one turns off utilities. Since the beginning of the war, the city has offered free public transport. Credit holidays have also been introduced throughout Ukraine. Banks do not charge fines if the loan is not paid on time.
