The Emporia State football team made a statement on Thursday night.
The No. 18 Hornets went into Maryville, Missouri and defeated No. 5 Northwest Missouri, 33-13 for their first victory over the Bearcats in 30 years and just the third time in program history.
The Emporia state defense had six interceptions, quarterback Braden Gleason threw three touchdowns and running back Billy Ross Jr. scored his first touchdown of the season.
The Hornets (2-0) will head to Tahlequah, Oklahoma to take on Northeastern State next Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.