Higgins celebration at NWMO

Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins celebrates on the sideline after Emporia State's win over Northwest Missouri on Thursday night.

 Screenshot courtesy of ESU Athletics

The Emporia State football team made a statement on Thursday night.

The No. 18 Hornets went into Maryville, Missouri and defeated No. 5 Northwest Missouri, 33-13 for their first victory over the Bearcats in 30 years and just the third time in program history.

