The Plumb Place Steering Committee recommended that the agency Plumb Place be preserved and not dissolved, though the historic home will not be part of its future.
That, along with several other recommendations, were adopted by Judge W. Lee Fowler during a June 23 hearing in Lyon County District Court.
The committee could find no agencies willing to take on the house in its condition — needing $850,000 in repairs, said Mickey Edwards, committee chair and director of the United Way of the Flint Hills.
The committee recommended the agency be revitalized and not dissolved, with proceeds from the sale of the house going toward an agency to take over services, according to a press release from United Way of the Flint Hills.
Plumb Place provided a shelter for women until it closed in December 2020 due to insolvency. The agency struggled with funding since 2018 — with alleged theft of $51,000 by a former employee — but there have been no charges.
According to the report filed July 9, 2018 with the police department, a loss of $51,362 was reported between Jan. 1, 2014, and April 30, 2017. Pandemic fundraising cancellations and lack of grant funding contributed to its closure.
The committee formed in January of 2021 to reestablish women’s housing services. “We were distraught by the length of time it takes [to establish another agency],” she said.
Under the deed, the house must be used for the welfare of women and girls, or the court could make an order that when sold, the proceeds go toward an agency providing those services.
“The entire community would like to see a new shelter,” Edwards said.
A local realtor determined the sale value of the home to be between $250,000-$300,000, according to the release.
“The committee feels a responsibility to the community to be diligent in making recommendations that are both responsive to community needs and that honor the legacy of the Plumb family and Plumb Place’s history,” Edwards said.
Recommendations include sale of the house, careful selection of potential buyers, and allocation of Plumb house proceeds back into Plumb Place to allow for the agency to renew housing services.
Items of historical significance may be donated to the Lyon County Historical Society at no charge.
“Many of us on the Advisory Committee have worked with or volunteered with nonprofit organizations,” Committee Member Angie Baker said. “We are all familiar with the extensive work and time that it takes to establish a new nonprofit and this is why we have decided to recommend continuation of the current Plumb Place 501(c)3. By doing so, we feel that we should be able to restore services to the community much quicker than if we were to start from the beginning.”
The committee is also tasked with selecting board members for Plumb Place.
“I am glad that we have a team in place making sure service is back,” said Clara Corn, former Plumb Place director.
Additionally, the committee will aid in the careful selection of a buyer for Plumb Place.
"I appreciate that the judge’s decision allows for the resumption of the original mission of service to homeless women in the most timely and efficient manner,” said Randy Guyer, committee member.
