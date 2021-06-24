Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy early...partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy early...partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.