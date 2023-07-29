The Emporia cycling community can always be counted on to help one of their own.
And that’s just what happened to Emporia High student Sofia Ruvalcaba after her mountain bike was stolen outside of her job at Granada Coffee Company.
Sofia, a National Interscholastic Cycling Association racer, had parked her mountain bike outside of the coffee shop before her shift. She didn’t realize it was gone until she got a call later during the work day.
“It was all thanks to my mom,” Sofia said. “She just happened to drive by and saw that my bike was missing and she texted me and I looked outside. Oh, my gosh, my heart just dropped to my stomach. It was terrible and just that feeling of losing something that gets you to work every day and you have road in countless races. It was really, really hard.”
Emporia Police Officer Jaffar Agha knew Sofia through NICA, where he serves as a coach. When he heard Sofia’s bike was missing, he immediately jumped on the case.
“I was sad because she’s a heck of an athlete and that was her only bike,” Agha told The Gazette. “So it was important, I think that one, don’t steal bikes from kids, that’s just cruel and two, her of all people was not the target, right? She’s a wonderful kid, never been in any kind of trouble, mentors the new riders, great attitude and so I wanted to find it.”
Agha said the case also had an advantage right off the bat — Sofia’s bike was unique enough to easily be recognized. While Agha searched the streets in his free time, it wasn’t until Ron Riedl, owner of Eclectic Bikes, received an email from an interested seller with pictures of Sofia’s bike that the mystery was solved.
“Ron, bless his heart, came over to Granada and showed me this email and we got her email address and her phone number and so then I went and turned that in to the police and I think that helped them out a lot,” Sofia said.
Agha was able to set up a meeting between the seller outside of another local bike shop, High Gear, which stayed open late to help with the successful recovery.
“They kind of turned themselves in by trying to sell a unique bike in a town that watches out for its own,” Agha said.
Charges on the theft are still pending, as the police department works to verify the seller’s account of the events, including the initial theft.
“It is being pursued and we’ll issue charges,” Agha said. “We issue charges on anything from major to minor cases. If you violate the law, there are due repercussions.”
Despite the community effort, Sofia was still without her bike for about a week, having to walk to work in the hot sun during that time. When the bike was finally recovered, Sofia said it was an emotional moment.
“My mom came home just beaming and she was just like ‘Oh, my God, they got your bike!’ and she gave me a hug and we were both crying,” Sofia recalled. “It was a really special moment.”
For a cyclist, perhaps the biggest fear of losing your bike is the chance you will never get to ride again. Sofia is no exception.
“I’m actually part of a group called NICA and it’s just like a mountain biking team and we go out and ride really, really cool trails and it’s really super fun,” Sofia said. “What really affected me was I thought I would never get to ride again, so thank God they found my bike.”
Agha said he could sympathize with that feeling.
“I’ve got a couple of high-end bikes like that and it would be like losing a piece of myself,” he said. “My major hobby, my activity, the thing that brings me joy, just ripped out from underneath me. And a mode of transportation. Sofia took it to work, to get back and forth to work, because that’s what it is, but to not be able to express yourself on the bicycle when all your friends are out there racing and having to sit on the sidelines because it was stolen from you would just be heartbreaking.”
For other bike enthusiasts looking to protect their ride, Agha said bike locks can help deter the possibility of theft. Additionally, riders should document their bike’s serial number, as well as snap a few photos, which can help police ensure they are recovering the correct bike.
“I was just happy that she got it back, that it was not damaged or spray painted … we need to understand that there are consequences for taking someone else’s stuff,” Agha said. “Everyone just have a great summer. Don’t let that discourage you from riding bikes. Go out there and have fun.”
For Sofia, the gratitude to the Emporia community and police department was something she couldn’t put into words.
“I have no words,” she said. “Thank you so much to the Emporia community. I’m really so fortunate to live among people who are willing to help others in need or who are in trouble. Emporia is such a strong bike community. We’ve got NICA and Unbound [Gravel] and I’m just so lucky to have countless people who look out for other riders like me.”
