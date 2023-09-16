HARTFORD ━ Give Hartford head coach Danen Kistner and his staff credit for enduring a relentless firing line of state-ranked competition during the first three weeks of the season. With plenty of scoring shots fired. However, the Jaguars’ ammunition has been resiliency.
The Jags fell to Burlingame High School last night, 51-0, but could have easily mailed it in and gone through the motions after the Bearcats quickly put 30 first-quarter points on the board.
Interestingly and telling was Burlingame’s final series of the contest. The Bearcats scored on each possession through almost two quarters. But on their last one, the Jaguar defense mounted a stance and forced a turnover on downs. It was a moral victory, even a statement, despite any miscues and false steps committed by Hartford.
“As far as the team goes, our effort is a positive,” Kistner said. “If we keep that effort, things will start falling into place as the season unfolds.”
He said the play of freshman quarterback Coy Wilkinson (9/14-44-0-1) was an encouraging takeaway from the evening.
“I thought Coy, for never having played QB before last week…is doing a good job of running our offense to the best of his ability,” Kistner said. “It takes a special person to step into uncommon situations and do some of the things he’s been able to do for us.”
On the other side of the ball, sophomore linebacker Simon Blankley followed up his performance against Axtell ─ six tackles, one forced fumble and a pick ─ with nine tackles.
There was bad play, of course. Kistner said his squad needs to work on correcting the little things, i.e., missed tackles, defenders in the wrong spots, staying on blocks and hitting the holes with confidence.
“All very fixable things that we need to fine-tune as we head into district play,” he said.
And the night obviously belonged to Burlingame. Junior Dane Winters was mostly unstoppable, especially in the first quarter, rushing for a touchdown, catching a TD pass and returning a punt to the house. The Bearcats appeared to want to put this one away early, using an onside kick and a no-huddle offense in the first period of play. Burlingame quarterback JD Tyson rushed for two touchdowns, evading a sack, and shifting and juking his way into the end zone on the first run, and adding another after shedding two Jaguar tacklers for his second first-quarter score.
But Kistner believes the impact of the bruising trifecta of early season games ─ Burlingame, Madison and defending Division II state champions Axtell ─ will ultimately bear fruit for his young team consisting of one senior.
“I have said this the last two years, we have the toughest schedule in 8-man football,” he said. “Playing teams of that caliber gives us an aiming point of where we want this program to get to. We want to compete in big games and win those big games, and right now, we are working and building towards that. Very proud of our guys’ effort these last three weeks.”
