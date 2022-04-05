The planned Gold Star Military Families Memorial on the Kansas statehouse grounds still is accepting donations.
State Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, said the Kansas State University Foundation is handling funds for the “Kansas Gold Star Monument Project.”
Longbine sponsored a bill creating the monument on the Veterans Walk outside the Capitol building. It won unanimous approval in the legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly last Friday.
Donations can be made through the Richard B. Myers Military Affairs Enterprise Fund. They can be given online at KSU Foundation.org, or by mail to KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502-3373.
Longbine says the memorial should be erected in Topeka sometime in May. It's funded entirely thorough private gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.