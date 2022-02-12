The Emporia Gazette
The Hartford, Olpe and Chase County girls and boys basketball teams were all in action Friday night, taking on non-league foes.
GIRLS
Hartford beat Lyndon 47-27 on Friday after beating Wichita Classical 32-21 on Thursday. The Jaguars improved to 10-7 and will play at Rural Vista on Tuesday.
Olpe fell to Osage City 51-36, dropping the Eagles’ record to 7-11 as they head into a matchup at Northern Heights on Tuesday. The Wildcats are 11-5 and were off Friday after beating Central Heights 41-29 last Tuesday.
Chase County lost to Waverly 39-33 after leading most of the game. The Bulldogs fell to 7-10 and will face 9-5 Madison – which did not play Friday – on Tuesday.
Lebo did not play on Friday and is next scheduled to host Southern Coffey County next Friday.
BOYS
Olpe moved to 17-1 and ran its winning streak to 17 straight with a 47-44 win over Osage City. Derek Hoelting led the Eagles with 17 points while Truman Bailey and Damon Redeker each contributed 11 points. Olpe will take on Northern Heights on Tuesday. The Wildcats did not play on Friday.
Chase County picked up a 50-39 win over Waverly and improved to 8-9. The Bulldogs will host Mission Valley on Tuesday.
Lyndon throttled Hartford on the Jaguars’ home court 72-23. Hartford’s record slipped to 3-15. The Jaguars will play Rural Vista on Tuesday.
Lebo did not play on Friday and will host Southern Coffey County next Friday.
Madison did not play Friday and will host Chase County on Tuesday.
