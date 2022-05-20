The Emporia High School boys golf team is getting set to compete in the KSHSAA 5A State Tournament, which begins on Monday morning at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.
The Spartans qualified as a team after winning their regional on Monday. The same five golfers — Brooks and Hudson Sauder, Caden Massey, Nolan Jacob, and Will Walker — will be competing. Brooks Sauder and Massey will be making their second state appearance after qualifying last year as individuals. Both advanced to the second day but did not place in the top 20.
“They’re excited and they were very determined to get back there,” Emporia coach Rick Eckert said. “That’s one of the reasons that they’ve both been leading us, but they’re ready for the challenge. They are not going back down from anybody and they are excited that we’re going to go head-to-head with all of the other regional champions.”
In Kansas high school golf, all four regional champions play together on the first day, so Emporia will be going up against the three other 5A regional champions — Blue Valley Southwest, Kapaun Mount Carmel and Topeka-Seaman.
This is Emporia’s first trip to state as a team since 2019, when Gentry Scheve finished tied for fourth as an individual. He is now playing at The University of Nebraska. That Emporia team was top-loaded with upperclassmen, but this year’s group has three freshmen in Hudson Sauder, Jacob and Walker. Eckert is excited for them to get the opportunity to compete on this stage and thinks they will be okay once they get into a rhythm.
“I don’t think (the stage) is going to be too big for them,” Eckert said. “This is going to sound cliché, but the bottom line is if we can get off the first tee box, I think we’re going to be good after that. It’s just the nerves of getting off the first box, getting into your routine and getting your day going. If we can get past that, I think they’ll be okay.”
The top six teams and top 20 individuals from other teams will advance to the second day on Tuesday. The top three teams and top 20 individuals at the end will receive state medals. Eckert will consider it a success if the team can qualify for the second day, and that Brooks Sauder has a chance to finish top ten individually.
“If we can make the cut as a team, I would be completely impressed with our performance because 5-A has so many good teams,” Eckert said. “Brooks has been hitting the ball so good the last couple of weeks. If he can find a way to get hot with his putter, I would say he absolutely has a chance to be top ten in the state. And that putter is what’s going to decide how far up that list he goes.”
The hosts for the state tournament rotate every year. Emporia has some experience with Quail Ridge this season. They played a preview tournament there a few weeks ago but were rained out after nine holes. They will be playing a practice round on Sunday to better prepare for the tournament.
Emporia has been remarkably consistent as a team this year, shooting near its 324 average on most days. But if they are going to qualify for the second day, Eckert thinks they will have to step their game up.
“We’ve been steady as a rock with our scoring average. But there’s no doubt that if we want to crack the top six and make the second day as a team, we have to shoot better than 324,” Eckert said. “And some of that’s going to depend on the course and the weather because it’s a really difficult course. If the wind is up, the numbers will be up a little bit. But if it’s a decent day with a little breeze out of the south, I’m expecting we’re going to have to shoot 315 or better to have a chance at the second day.”
What Eckert is looking forward to the most, however, is the experience his freshmen are going to gain in playing in a state environment. He wants them to remember to have fun.
“I’m really excited to obviously get Brooks and Caden back down there, but this time it’s going to be so much more fun with the freshmen,” Eckert said. “They’re going to have some nerves and excitement, and that’s a good thing. These guys have put in a lot of work and a lot of time. The big thing I’m going to emphasize to them is ‘Have fun. Enjoy this environment. Enjoy the fact that this is the reward for everything you have done all year and just have a good time and play a little golf.’”
