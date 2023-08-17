The Emporia State women's basketball team finished their two-game trip to Italy with a 95-36 win over Via Dell'Arcadia on Wednesday in Rome.
"I thought we continued to do many things well," said Lady Hornet head coach Brian Ostermann. "We really passed the ball well with over 23 assists on 36 made field goals."
Stevie Stinchcomb led four Lady Hornets in double figures with 19 points, with five made three-pointers, while all 12 players scored on the night.
"Watching Stevie catch fire from 3 was awesome. I love how she is starting to cut loose," said Ostermann. "The ability for us to play sustained tough defense for the entire game was fun to watch."
Allie Ostermann had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds while Katie Horyna flirted with a triple-double, scoring 10 points with nine assists and seven steals. Faith Paramore pulled down 18 rebounds, 10 of them offensive to go with nine points. Aliyah Bello was the other Lady Hornet in double figures with 14 points.
Ostermann was happy with how the trip went, both on and off the court.
"Overall, it was a great experience in Italy," said Ostermann. "The ball was good, food terrific, and the team building even better!"
Emporia State departed from Rome this morning and is scheduled to arrive home this evening.
