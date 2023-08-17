ESU WBB Italy team photo
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women's basketball team finished their two-game trip to Italy with a 95-36 win over Via Dell'Arcadia on Wednesday in Rome.

"I thought we continued to do many things well," said Lady Hornet head coach Brian Ostermann. "We really passed the ball well with over 23 assists on 36 made field goals."

