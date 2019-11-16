• All of the veterans both in our area and elsewhere for their service to our country.
• Hygienic Heroes, an ESU class comprised of students Marisleysis Velazquez, Haylee Weissenbach and Boone Dodson, for putting together a project to help low-income students in the USD 253 school district receive hygiene products.
• Food service Sodexo for bringing a full service Starbucks to Emporia State University as a gift.
• Emporia High golfers Gentry Scheve and Caleb Schmid along with Northern Heights basketball player Khylee Massey for signing their national letters of intent.
• Everyone who completed the Spur Challenge at this year's Freedom Fest.
• Emporia Main Street and the All Veterans Committee for putting together another great Freedom Fest.
• All Match Day donors and the Emporia Community Foundation for making such an impactful day happen.
• The Emporia Regional Quilt Guild for creating quilts to hand out to local veterans.
• The North Lyon County Veterans Committee for organizing a fun and educational event with the Home of the Brave celebration.
• Lyon County Sheriff's Office employee Amy Jackson for receiving national recognition for overseeing the county's offender registry.
• The Granada Theatre for bringing Crystal Gayle and Lee Greenwood to town for the Veterans Day concert.
• Lefty the veteran horse along with owners Ray Fallen and Rhonda Denney.
• Transitions students for helping out with Food For Students.
• Northern and South Lyon County school districts for taking local veterans on the Honor Flight to Washington DC.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
