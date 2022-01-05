Ricky Wysocki’s disc golf career has been a microcosm of the sport’s recent growth. When he first started out professionally, he often found himself sleeping in his car and eating off the dollar menu at McDonald’s. Flash forward a few years, and Wysocki is set to become the highest-paid disc golfer in the world.
Dynamic Discs announced Tuesday morning that it had signed a four-year, $4 million endorsement deal with Wysocki. The $1 million guaranteed each year equals the amount made by Paul McBeth, who had previously stood alone as history’s best-compensated disc golfer.
For Wysocki, it’s a further realization of the dream he had for himself as a teenager, which most people around him saw then as a pipe dream.
“As a 16-year-old kid, trying to tell my dad, ‘I’m going to skip my high school graduation, go on tour and pursue this disc golf thing, and the top player in the world makes $50,000, this is what I want to do,’ he wasn’t supportive,” Wysocki said in a press conference at the Dynamic Discs headquarters in Emporia Tuesday afternoon. “But for me, I was the young stubborn kid. I’m trying to prove to my dad that I can make it even when he doesn’t think there’s a future here.”
Wysocki previously represented Latitude 64 — a sister company with Dynamic Discs — for four years before moving over to Innova in 2019. However, Wysocki made the jump to Dynamic Discs before his Innova deal expired and said the change made sense given the way things had developed both for himself and Dynamic Discs.
“Between that time, three or four years ago when I was last with Latitude and now that I’m back, my brand’s grown a lot … as an athlete, as an influencer and all the different variables I bring to the table, not just a disc golfer,” he said. “I think that, with Dynamic here, they realize that value. They obviously see that value. That’s super refreshing and I think that’s what makes the partnership work so well is that my brand’s grown but also Dynamic’s brand has grown.”
In addition to his annual guaranteed $1 million, Wysocki will be able to earn incentives to go along with his $250,000 signing bonus, which, in another disc-golf-history-making move, will be paid out in bitcoin.
“I’ve just been a firm believer in crypto and I think that it’s cool,” he said. “For me, obviously, it’s an investment and it’s kind of a little bit of a gamble because it’s a pretty volatile asset, but it’s something to where I’m just passionate and genuine about crypto. I think it’s going to be a future currency and I have a lot of faith in it.”
And while the deal’s dollar amount is eye-catching and historic, Wysocki said that “there’s a lot of stuff within the contract even that doesn’t reflect on the $1 million value that means a lot to me.” For instance, he will be able to design a signature disc to be rolled out by Dynamic Discs as well as to start the Wysocki Foundation — with backing from Dynamic Discs — to give back to the sporting community that has given so much to him.
“I feel like my brand’s never been in a situation to where it can capitalize on that and now here we are,” Wysocki said. “ ... There’s a lot of stuff that Dynamic’s supporting me without even just being a dollar sign.”
But the deal is a two-way partnership, and Dynamic Discs founder, owner and CEO Jeremy Rusco said that the company has a lot to gain from working with Wysocki.
“Ricky’s the No. 1 rated player in the world; he’s got a huge, solid social media following, a huge influence not just in the disc golf community but beyond the disc golf community,” Rusco said. “When he’s competing, he’s got a spectator base, a fan base that is absolutely passionate about watching him succeed.”
In fact, Wysocki’s deal already had a profound impact on Dynamic Discs within the first few hours of it being made public.
“It’s clear that after today’s announcement, with us having a record day in terms of visitors to our website as well as online orders, that he absolutely moves the needle and has a following and he is bringing his following with him to Dynamic Discs,” Rusco said. “That’s just a really exciting thing for us to see actually come to fruition.”
But Wysocki wasn’t the only significant signing Dynamic Discs revealed this week. The company announced on Monday that Kona Panis had signed a four-year, $500,000 guaranteed contract equaling the largest announced deal on the women’s side of the sport.
For Panis, who was also previously signed with Innova, the move to Dynamic Discs involved leaving the company where her father works in marketing. However, with all the top-tier women’s players already under contract with Innova, she said she felt like she wasn’t “getting the representation and promotion that I fully deserve, just because it’s hard to be in that big of a pond with that many fish.”
She said that the deal with Dynamic Discs came about after she heard the news about Kristin Tattar’s record-breaking $125 thousand a year partnership with Latitude 64 and reached out to Team Dynamic Discs director Eric McCabe to see if she could get something like that too.
It proved to be an “ask and you shall receive” situation for her.
She said she hopes that her deal will show younger female players that they too can make a career out of disc golf.
“There’s this girl, MJ, that I follow on Instagram — she’s a junior and she actually won the junior event here in Emporia — and I think she sees it and she’s been practicing, and I think she sees, ‘Wow, maybe if I take this seriously and I want to do it for a living, then I can,’” Panis said.
Rusco said that the appeal of signing 23-year-old Panis was a result of her social media presence and the company’s belief in her long future in the sport.
“Kona is a young, charismatic, energetic player out there that is obviously an influencer and has a very strong following herself,” he said. “While she hasn’t won world titles yet, absolutely we expect that she is going to be contending for those over the next several years and beyond. We just think very highly of her and what she brings and her communication skills and the way she represents the women’s disc golf community.”
Panis’s deal also includes her own signature disc as well as bonuses and incentives based upon her successes on the course.
Rusco said that the process of going from designing discs to sell on eBay in his Emporia State University dorm room to signing two of the largest endorsement deals in disc golf history has been “a wild, crazy-fast adventure.”
“I actually just had a message from my banker that was the first one to help us secure our first $100,000 line of credit with the bank and to imagine that we’re signing just one player sponsorship that is a minimum guarantee of $1 million a year and a $250,000 signing bonus is pretty incredible,” he said. “ … As the sport continues to go in the direction that it’s going, we expect that Dynamic Discs will continue to be moving in the right direction along with it.”
The two signings are obviously significant news within the disc golf world, but Rusco said that it was also important for the city of Emporia, which he called “the disc golf capital of the world.” The moves further implant Emporia as one of the top pilgrimage sites for players and fans of the sport, evidenced by the city’s selection as the host of the 2022 Professional Disc Golf World Championships Aug. 27-Sept. 3.
“Having the World Championships here will be, in my opinion, the most important event that has happened in Emporia that not only is going to bring people to Emporia leading up to the event but will … bring a spotlight to Emporia for years and years to come,” he said. “Those people that come to Emporia spend money at our restaurants, they spend money at our convenience stores, they spend money in our retail stores, they spend money staying overnight.
“They truly love the community feel that Emporia has and the way that Emporia embraces the disc golf community and makes them feel welcome. We’ve got something special going on here in Emporia and I absolutely look forward to that only growing over the coming years.”
