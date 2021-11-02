The chance for snow in Emporia is melting before it even arrives. There might not even be a freeze.
The National Weather Service reduced the odds of light snow to 10 percent Wednesday morning, occurring before 7 a.m. That follows a 20-percent chance for rain Tuesday night.
Yet Chase County has a better chance for wintry conditions. It's on the edge of an advisory for “brief periods of a rain and snow mix” Tuesday, with some wet snow possible early Wednesday.
The Kansas City area and points east were under a freeze warning early Tuesday.
The latest forecast for Emporia also calls for lows of 35 degrees Wednesday and Thursday nights – three degrees above the freezing point. In Chase County, a frost or light freeze is possible Thursday morning.
The promising news for many people is that sunshine should return to Lyon County Wednesday afternoon, with sunny days lasting through the weekend.
