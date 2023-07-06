Goodwill Industries of Kansas officially welcomed the community into its spacious new location Thursday morning, celebrating the grand opening of its new retail and donation center with a ribbon cutting at 2200 Industrial Rd.
President and CEO Laura Ritterbush said she was more than excited for the move and to welcome the community to see the new space.
“I’m really proud of our store team and our leadership really worked really hard to get the store ready for today,” she said. “The other piece, I think, for me is making sure our team has what they need to do the best job that they can do. This store is amazing for them to be able to do that.”
Ritterbush said the new space has greatly expanded the footprint of the store, increasing their retail floorspace alone by more than 3,000-square feet. The donation are is also greatly expanded, with its own dedicated entrance located directly south of the main doors.
For employees, there’s a breakroom — something they didn’t have in the former E. 12th Avenue location — as well as bathrooms just for employees. Public restrooms are located off of the sales floor.
“We have a big production area in the back,” Ritterbush said. “There’s more room for our staff to do that.”
Ritterbush said Emporia’s location is the first to feature the company’s new eye-catching window art, designed by Goodwill’s graphic designer, which complements the blue signage.
“That’s something that we’ve been working on the last couple of years as an organization,” she said. “How do we elevate the look of our stores so that it doesn’t look like a thrift store? You’re coming in for a fun shopping experience.”
She said the graphics represent everything a person should feel about where their money goes as a shopper. You see items being donated and purchased, work opportunities, educational opportunities and more.
“We work with people with disabilities and help them be successful,” Ritterbush said. “We’re really trying to connect people to what they do here, donating and shopping, supports all those things in the community as well.”
The Emporia location is also one of the top performing Goodwill stores in the district. Ritterbush said not only is Emporia a supportive community, but store manager Julie Harder is an exceptional leader for her team.
Harder, who’s been managing Emporia’s Goodwill for 14 years, said she credits her team for the success.
“I can’t take that on myself,” she said. “I am just fortunate to have an amazing staff. I come to work everyday and I’m just amazed. It’s all of us together as a team that work with it each to make it happen.”
Harder said she shares the excitement of welcoming people to the new space.
“It’s just amazing. Everything has been updated,” she said. “It simplifies everything with this space. We have an actual donation door which I think makes it so much easier for donors to donate. Before that we were struggling to work off the back of the truck. We’re going to be processing like we always have, but it won’t be near as difficult to process.”
Ritterbush said more announcements about expanded services in Emporia will be coming soon. She’s excited to bring more information to the Emporia community as those details are firmed up.
Store hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. July 6 - 8 during the grand opening weekend.
