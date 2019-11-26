”In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.”
How about reading the Sixth Amendment of our United States Constitution above just one more time. Did you notice the part that says “to be confronted with a witness?” Are you offended that the Supreme Court exempts Congress from this in that they are a political branch.
Are you offended by the fact that one group; ever since the mid-1800s; were outraged by free speech right here in Kansas? And they burned a Kansas town to particularly destroy that city’s newspaper; which this group wwas outraged by its freedom of speech. Does this sound like the same group today?
Is it offensive to you that this group is known for the fact that they were instrumental in the forming of the Klu Klux Klan? Plus they were relied upon to hold a certain group of Americans down in order to keep them from voting?
Is it offensive to you that they used despicable tactics to keep certain citizens from the polls via their poll taxes and tests that certain citizens had to bow to in order to vote?
Plus this same group failed to vote unanimously for our Civil Rights Act, while their political opponents voted 100 percent in favor of it?
Which side should be offended by the suppression of a witness and the failure of the accused to meet his accuser?
Who should be offended by the recent discovery that a court was lied to by an FBI official who may well be arrested soon? And the purpose of the lie was to investigate a political opponent. This action appears to have been the start of everything else.
Would you be surprised and again, offended, to know that the person who may bring the charges against the outlaw FBI official for lying to the court is now being recommended for impeachment by this group? (Even though when he started his present job as head of the Justice Department, most thought he was an upright and honest person.)
Is their actions offensive due to its appearance to be their standard approach over the decades? Plus this remains a constant for them, accusing others of slander, bad conduct and to degrade opponents’ character without real evidence.
Are you offended at the prospect of a high government official’s kin taking a huge amount of money for something that he had no experience in?
What about a previous President and his wife working as a tag team to extort millions due to their positions? Wow, they had a record of about $250 million a year for their “charity” from many world leaders, countries and organizations. Yet, this just could not be “quid-pro-quo.” And now the same “charity” is way down because they have lost their powerful public offices.
How come they don’t meet the same fate as a President who takes no salary and gives what he makes to charity? Is there something wrong here? (I hope that I don’t wake up dead as did Epstein, the detective investigating him, or even a person reported to have committed suicide by shooting himself in the back of the head three times or others who get cross-ways with this mob.)
Now, please go back and read the first paragraph, which is our treasured and wonderful Sixth Amendment that true Americans have died to protect.
There is not a thinking American who would, and should not, be totally offended by this being denied any citizen. Regardless of the bogus reasons. We should be most proud that we insisted that the murderous Nazis were extended this right, as are the worst of our worst citizens. But one group just cannot bring itself to extend this right to a President. This action should itself point to their lack of ethics.
If we are not all offended by this lack of the protection of all our rights, then I fear we are doomed as a Republic.
