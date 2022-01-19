The first two days of the 2022 Flint Hills Shootout are in the books as the tournament tipped off at White Auditorium Monday afternoon and continued Tuesday.
GIRLS
No. 3 Mission Valley beat No. 6 Chase County 39-26 on Monday. The Vikings moved into the championship bracket with the victory and will play No. 2 Northern Heights in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Friday. The Bulldogs are slated to play No. 7 West Franklin at 3 p.m. Thursday.
No. 5 Osage City beat No. 4 Central Heights 35-24 Tuesday while No. 1 Council Grove beat No. 8 Lyndon 51-38. The Indians and the Braves will meet in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Friday while the Vikings and the Tigers will play in the consolation bracket at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
BOYS
No. 3 Mission Valley upended Northern Heights 61-49 on Monday, putting the Vikings into the semifinals against No. 2 Lyndon, which beat No. 7 Central Heights 74-25. That semifinal matchup will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Mission Valley and Central Heights will play in the consolation bracket at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
On Tuesday, No. 1 Osage City beat No. 8 Chase County 57-50. The Indians will play No. 4 Council Grove – which automatically advanced past No. 5 West Franklin – in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Bulldogs will meet the Falcons in a consolation matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
No games are scheduled for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.