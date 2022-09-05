The Emporia High School boys soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 5-2 win over Wichita Heights at the Titan Classic in Wichita on Monday morning.
“It’s always tough to get up and play an early game and given that we had to travel to Wichita, you could say your body is out of routine,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “We tried to adapt to it as much as possible by having early morning practices but the reality is there’s always a difficulty doing that and we did fairly well for the most part, but there’s some things that we definitely need to improve on.”
Senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo had two goals and two assists on the day. Junior forward Zander Keosybounheuang, senior forward Jefry Linares and junior forward Mats Goerres also found the net for the Spartans.
“Gio is a very talented player,” Ibarra said. “He moved from Virginia late in the summer and he and his brother have done really well in terms of integrating with the team. It’s almost like they’ve been on the team forever. He’s adapting well and he’s a great player and I think as the season progresses, he’ll be more and more dangerous and be a player to watch out for. He definitely provides us with a different dynamic on offense that we didn’t have before.”
Freshman forward Kevin Magana had two assists and senior midfielder Omar Arriola had one.
The Spartans will continue the Titan Classic on Thursday when they take on Dodge City at 4 p.m. in Wichita.
