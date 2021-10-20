Two Emporia women pleaded no contest Tuesday in a case where a driver struck a bicyclist, then reportedly took her hostage. But in both cases, kidnapping charges were dropped.
Mariah Lopez, 27, and Analysa Tamez, 27, entered their pleas together at a pretrial conference before District Judge W Lee Fowler.
Both women were arrested after a car collided with a bicyclist at 11:30 p.m. Monday, August 2 at Ninth Avenue and East Street. A police report said the cyclist was put in the back of the car for a 30-minute drive around Emporia, then dropped off near her home.
Court documents obtained Wednesday indicate Tamez was the driver. She pleaded no contest to failure to stop at an injury accident, criminal restraint, intimidation of a witness/victim and possession of THC.
Lopez was a passenger with Lopez. Her plea was to criminal restraint, intimidation of a witness or victim and possession of THC.
The documents also show Tamez could receive up to 47 months behind bars on her four counts, along with a fine of $104,500. Lopez could receive a maximum two years in jail and a $4,500 fine for her three counts.
Sentencing dates for the two were not disclosed.
