The first freeze hasn't reached Emporia yet. But it may come this week – and a little snow could come with it.
The Sunday morning low was shown as 33 degrees at an official weather station three miles northwest of Emporia. But based on National Weather Service data from Emporia Municipal Airport, that may actually be the Saturday low.
Saturday's low was 36 degrees at the Airport. The temperature climbed from there to a high of 70. Sunday morning's low was 44.
The National Weather Service forecast has a small 20-percent chance of rain Monday, with the chance increasing to 30 percent early Wednesday. Rain could be mixed with snow before 10 a.m.
Lows are forecast to be below freezing both Wednesday and Thursday nights.
