Three Emporia State men's and three women's tennis players were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Tennis Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.
The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify for Academic All-District a student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA with at least two completed semesters at their institution and play in at least 50% of the games during the season.
Harrison Brown, Jaden Tredway and Sergio Vera were named Academic All-District for the men while Anastasia Pesic, Andrea Santiago and Paige Stranghoner picked up the honor for the women.
Brown has a 3.93 GPA in management. He was an honorable mention All-MIAA/GAC selection at No. 4 singles after going 5-5 on the season. Tredway has a 3.96 GPA in accounting. He was named honorable mention All-MIAA/GAC at No. 3 doubles after going 2-2 in conference play. Vera has a 3.68 GPA in business.
Pesic has a 3.99 GPA in business data analytics. Santiago has a 3.71 GPA in biology. Stranghoner has a 3.87 GPA in health and human performance.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on May 31.
