Even the pouring rain couldn’t put a damper on the annual Keep It a Safe Summer event at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Wednesday night.
The event, which was open to Lyon and Chase county school-age children and their families, featured over 30 vendors, food, and giveaways, including 500 bike helmets.
“The goal of Keep It a Safe Summer is a way to bring families out, to help just kind of give ideas about what kids can do to stay active during the summer, whether that’s through different camps, biking, disc golf, Scouts, whatnot,” Taskforce committee member Travis Carmichael said. “It’s just a way to give out the different, safe activities you can do in our community during the summer.”
Families enjoyed visiting booths and participating in activities such as cornhole, bouncy castles, virtual jet-skiing, arts and crafts, and more.
Andrea Karcher, of Emporia, said her favorite thing about KISS is that it opens kids’ eyes to different activities they can participate in over the summer.
“My kids have gone here since they were little, and they absolutely love coming here every year to see the different stuff,” Karcher said. “I think it’s a great thing for the community to have, that a lot of people who may not ever get to see these sports and activities get to see them all in one place.”
Christina Wittgartner, of Emporia, said she appreciated the bike helmet giveaway, and that the children were taught how to properly wear them. Wittgartner’s son, Jeffery, said his favorite activity of the night was the Twin Rivers Junior Shooting Sports archery range, where children could shoot toy bows and arrows.
“It gives the kids an opportunity to actually interact with the community, where they would normally be at school and I would be the one interacting with these businesses, so it’s nice,” Aja Ocampo, of Emporia, said.
“I get to hang out with friends and family,” Ocampo’s son Carlos said about his favorite part of the event.
This year’s festivities mark the return of Keep It a Safe Summer, after its cancellation in 2020 and drive-thru format last year.
“It feels good to be back, we wish we could be outside as well as in the Anderson Building, as we normally do both, but it’s still good to see the community come out and the organizations that are here tonight for the event,” Carmichael said.
