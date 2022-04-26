I had the day off Friday and Andy and I did a little road trip to Topeka with one purpose in mind: Norsemen Brewing Company in NOTO (the North Topeka Arts District).
We hadn’t been there since the pandemic started and I saw on the internet that they had gone from having a guest barbecue wagon out back to a full in-house menu. An exciting menu.
With beers named Odin’s One EyePA, Shield Maiden Wheat with Rye and Raze the Village, you get the idea. There were a surprising number of beers, with a good variety on tap. A taster paddle (shaped like a small Viking shield) holds five 5-ounce glasses, or you can go straight for the pint, crowler or growler.
Norsemen is on the east side of the street at 830 N. Kansas Ave., near the old train depot (now a museum and festival site) and surrounded by antique stores and art galleries.
The interior mimics a Viking hall, with dark wood, flickering (electric) torchlight, war shields, sheepskins and a definite ambiance. The front windows are actually walls that can roll up and provide open air seating. There is also a beer garden out back. Norsemen has occasional live music, pub trivia, beer yoga and yes: Beer Choir.
We started with two appetizers: the Dino Eggs (two very large Scotch eggs) and “Savory and Sweid” — deep fried cheese balls with a little lemon and dill and served with a side of Lingonberry Jam and grilled baguettes. (Recommended Beer Pairing: Raiding the Highlands).
The Scotch eggs were about the size of a tennis ball and we could either eat it like and apple (very Viking) or cut it however we wished. The honey mustard was a little sweet for me and the sausage a little mild, but everything was well prepared and filling.
The cheese balls were generous in size and number. They were so good Andy and I ate about half of them before it occurred to me to take a picture. The balls held their shape until you gently smooshed one onto a slice of baguette, whereupon it oozed like cheesy lava all over the crouton. The cheese included goat (tangy) and possibly cream cheese, a spiky taste of lemon and the herbal hug of dill which was just perfect — perfect — with the sweet lingonberry jam. We ate them all and still wanted more.
While Norsemen has a good selection of salads and more formal entrees, the Trencher Sandwiches — served on a thick slab of marbled rye, sourdough or Texas toast — caught our eye.
As stated on the website: “Also known as ‘Smørbrød.’ During the Middle Ages, thin slabs of coarse bread called ‘trenchers’ were used as plates. At the end of the meal, the food-soaked trencher was eaten by the diner or perhaps fed to a dog or saved for beggars.”
The standard menu includes egg salad, a meatball sandwich, a Raider’s Reuben, two salmons and a sandwich of bacon, apples and pecans. There are daily special sandwiches; on our trip a shrimp Po’Boy was available.
Andy had the Reuben: “Chive cream cheese spread, sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing. Made on marbled rye bread. Comes with your choice of a side of our house made beet chips seasoned with sea salt or a side salad. Recommended Beer Pairing: Shield Maiden Wheat w/Rye.”
It was delicious and hearty. The beer was a perfect pairing.
I had the salmon BLT: “Smoked ranch cream cheese spread, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, and blackened salmon topped with lemon dill mayo. Made on Texas toast.” They suggested Shield Maiden, but I went with Norsemen Lager and it was just fine.
It was fabulous: the salmon was perfectly cooked, the dill sauce on top balanced and not overwhelmingly dill, the cream cheese spread was just enough to balance the sandwich and not too thick. Cutting down through all the layers, each bite was just fantastic. The bacon was especially delicious.
Andy and I both had the beet chips. They were super-thinly sliced and fried so well we had no leftovers and no greasy fingers.
Norsemen serves brunch on the weekends: from honey goat cheese balls to a Monte Cristo, the Raider’s Reuben with an egg on top and “French Toast the Norsemen Way” — 4 slices served with lingonberry jam, orange zest, house-made lemon whipped cream and powdered sugar.
I also saw crepes, pancakes, more salmon, biscuits and gravy and much more. It’s on the list!
The company motto is Norsemen Brewing Company: Mortal Brewed, Odin Approved. Skál!
I think that might mean “let’s get cooking!”
LAGNIAPPE
This weekend, the food comes to Emporia with the Dynamic Discs Open block party and food truck festival this Saturday. Will be set up along Commercial Street from 5 - 10 p.m. Local cooks like Joe Reed (barbecue pulled pork nachos) and the nuns of St. Catherine’s Church (Nun Tacos!) will set up alongside Chad the Breadman, Korean Fusion food from Kerry Brown, Jack’s Snack Shack, pupusas from Veronica Rojas and the requisite kettle corn, funnel cakes and Kona ice.
Learn more at Emporiamainstreet.com.
