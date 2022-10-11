294975261_404954421659250_6583431070825148512_n.png

The 2022 ESU debate team

 Courtesy Chris Loghry

Emporia State University’s debate program began in 1874 and now is part of the university’s communications program — and one of its most successful teams.

The team has won three national championships including the 1993 and 2013 Cross Examination Debate Association championships and the 2013 National Debate Tournament. It has also won countless other awards and come close to winning more national championships in the past.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.