Emporia State University’s debate program began in 1874 and now is part of the university’s communications program — and one of its most successful teams.
The team has won three national championships including the 1993 and 2013 Cross Examination Debate Association championships and the 2013 National Debate Tournament. It has also won countless other awards and come close to winning more national championships in the past.
Now, the team may be a thing of the past — becoming one of the latest programs to receive cuts and defunding under ESU’s workforce management framework.
Chris Loghry, ESU instructor and director of debate, attended ESU as an undergraduate and debated on the team. Seven years ago, Loghry came back to be the director of debate, and less than a month ago received the news that he was one of the 33 faculty members terminated under the framework.
“I had a pretty good idea on [Sept. 15] when everybody was terminated,” Loghry said. “When I was terminated on Thursday, when I got my termination packet that they gave me, next to my name it said ‘Program: Debate’ not ‘Program: Communication.’ So, that was my first hint.”
Despite the hint, Loghry wasn’t officially notified that the team would be defunded until Sept. 27, when he was contacted by his department chair.
When he found out, Loghry said, he was devastated.
“When I got my termination papers on the fifteenth, I suspected it. But … it wasn’t real to me,” he explained. “And I was thinking, ‘maybe I don’t know who knows what’s going on, they’re being very short on information, so who knows?’ And then when I got that confirmation on the 27th, I was devastated.
“It didn’t really feel real, honestly, because something like Emporia State debate seems like a thing that couldn’t be cut,” he continued. “I mean, the university is only 11 years older than the debate team and so I was shocked. I kind of shut down a little bit. It was bad.”
To Loghry, cutting a team like ESU Debate does more harm than good, and wouldn’t save the university much money.
“I think what the university gets from the debate team far outweighs the cost,” he said. “It’s 148 years old, older than the football team. We have fully half of the national championships this campus has. Any single other event does not have as many national championships as we have, and the essential cost, what the university pays, is my salary and the line item budget for my travel associated with the debate team and that comes out to about $61,000, $62,000, something like that. It’s basically nothing in the grand scheme of things.”
Additionally, Loghry said, the loss of the debate team might discourage potential students from attending ESU, such as students from Emporia High School — which has a successful Debate and Forensics program.
“A lot of times we send our debaters up [to EHS] to help coach. I teach a directing forensics class, and that class isn’t going away but, I sent those folks up there too to help. Over the about twenty years I’ve been associated with or adjacent to Emporia State University debate, there’ve been numerous Emporia High School students come through the program and many of them on scholarship,” he said. “It is certainly not enticing to not have a debate program when you want to debate in college. You can go to Wichita State, they’re a quality institution very close, they have a debate team still, KU, K-State, all still have debate teams … if you want to debate in college and you go E-High, I don’t know why you would go to ESU.”
Scholarships may also be a consideration for potential ESU students, he added. Now that students may not be receiving scholarships for debate, Loghry wonders where the money will go.
“We have a relatively generous scholarship budget,” Loghry said. “I’m really interested in finding out what’s gonna happen … I’ve read the gift letters and the gift letters are very specific about debate, and if there’s no debate then those endowed funds should not be used for anything else. I think that the gift should be returned to the donor or the estate of the donor. I think it would be unconscionable to transfer those funds that were specifically earmarked, some as long ago as the forties and fifties to other programs.”
An email sent to ESU director of media relations Gwen Larson Friday concerning the future of the debate scholarship funds was not returned by the time of publication.
Kelly Thompson, the current Lawrence Free State debate director, joined ESU debate in 2004 and served on the team in multiple capacities as well as being an active debater — qualifying for the National Debate Tournament in the 2007-2008 school year with his partner. He shared Loghry’s concern that students will look elsewhere for college following the decision to cut debate.
“They’ll look to one of the other programs in or around the state like WSU, KU and KSU,” Thompson said in an email. “This, at a time when ESU is already seeing an enrollment decline — it’s troubling. It goes beyond debate though — students see this as indicative of ESU’s overall priorities (EG: Not on the student, poorly managed, et cetera) and will be a turn off for many students who may not even be considering debate. There are not very many students who want to attend a university where they fear their administration doesn’t care about their needs: cutting valued programs, eliminating some of the best professors, et cetera.”
In addition to losing the team, students will also lose the benefits debate can give them, Thompson said.
“I coach debate because I know that the skills I help students develop make them more capable in their own, everyday lives,” he said. “This is what students lose as a result of this decision and not just ESU students, but the hundreds or thousands of students who one day would have been taught by the excellent teachers ESU Debate has helped develop over the last 100 years.”
To Thompson, the defunding didn’t necessarily come as a surprise.
“People within the university have been seeking to eliminate the program for decades — it’s always been insulated due to its prestige in KSTC/ESU history, its history of success, and due to the fact that it has been integral to developing teachers and coaches in speech & debate at both the high school and collegiate levels across the country,” Thompson said. “It is sad as a program alum to lose the history of ESU Debate; but it’s also incredibly sad as a teacher/coach to think about the impact this decision will have on debate across the nation for years to come.”
Former assistant debate director James Taylor shared much of the same sentiment, stating that losing debate takes away students’ personal growth and ability to exercise their voices.
“Say you’re in a marginalized group, you feel like your voice has been marginalized in your classes, by the administration and the school and all of the things in your life. Debate was one of those things that gave people a platform to investigate their ideas and talk about their passions and things that happened to them in a realistic sense,” Taylor said. “I don’t think it was the best thing for students, which should be the standard. I think it was the best thing economically for the university.”
ESU Debate has also produced many successful alumni, Loghry and Taylor said.
“We’ve had several people go on to be successful attorneys, a lot of tenured professors, several debate coaches and on the high school level in Kansas,” Taylor said.
“Rob Gilligan, who sat on the city council and has been the mayor … is an alum of the program and a friend of the program and when we won both national championships in 2013, there was a proclamation entered into the city council. There’s a state proclamation in 2013 in 1993,” Loghry said. “I think all of that adds up to at least deserving a little bit of answers as opposed to this sort of piecemeal campaign that the administration has decided to kind of spoon out tiny bits of information over a long period of time, hoping that people will forget what they started all this with.”
As for the future of the debate team, Loghry said they will finish out the year, but it is unlikely they will continue on without institutional support.
“There’s a history of student-run programs. There was a relatively successful student-run program in recent history over at Wash U in St. Louis. Student programs happen every now and then but they don’t last very long,” Loghry said.
However, the team would be a club, a notable distinction, he added, and would not have a designated coach or institutional funding. However, that might not be the only problem for the future of the program.
Of the six members Loghry had, only four are left — two quit immediately following the announcement of the cuts.
“None of my current students are very interested in pursuing that, given how all of this happened,” he said. “A couple of them are graduating, one of them is absolutely intimated to me that they plan on transferring, another one is just done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.