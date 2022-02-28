For a moment, it appeared that Trey Templeton had simply clocked a fast-break layup off the backboard. But then River Peters, flying through the air, grabbed the ball out of the air and threw it down, sending an electric shock through the crowd.
It was clear that the pressure was off for the Emporia High boys basketball team Monday night as the Spartans downed Newton 60-50 in their season finale.
Neither team qualified for a berth in the 5A East Sub-state bracket so they met in Emporia for a swan song. However, it was the Spartans (4-17) who did most of the dancing, putting up their second-most points this season thanks to a steady stream of fast-break points.
“We guarded the scout pretty well and rebounded it well,” said Emporia head coach Beau Welch. “When we rebounded the ball, they pressed up on us and we really wanted to go. I thought we did a good job of going to get layups.”
The Railers (1-20) shot 33% in the game and 5 of 23 from beyond the 3-point arc, allowing Emporia ample opportunity to crash the defensive glass.
The Spartans won the rebounding battle 37-36 while shooting 49% overall and making 58% of their 2-point attempts.
Peters tallied 22 points – including the alley-oop from Templeton and another dunk earlier in the game – while Parker Leeds added 14 and Cooper Rech had 10.
Emporia held Newton off the scoreboard for nearly six minutes to start the game and led from start to finish. The Spartans were up by three at halftime and would build their lead to as many as 15 in the second half.
“We talked about it in pregame: There is no pressure. We can go play free go play our game,” Welch said. “I think you saw that early with the dunk off the backboard. That was fun to watch looking back now. But definitely, there was no pressure. It was just us going and playing the best game we can and enjoying it.”
And indeed, Emporia enjoyed the privilege of being one of the few teams in the state to end the season with a victory – and one of even fewer to play that last game on its home court.
For a squad that has faced an uphill battle and a bevy of growing pains all year long, that was a meaningful way to wrap things up.
“Looking back and memory-wise, it’s huge to get a win on our home floor and to play well,” Welch said. “I thought we did good things and really played well tonight, which, looking back, will be great for our guys.”
To celebrate the victory, the Spartans took a plunge into the EHS pool.
‘SO MUCH BETTER’
With just two seniors and two returners with any starting experience, Welch went into this season knowing that his team was a work in progress. The Spartans certainly took their lumps, but they kept showing up and improving so that by year’s end, they looked like a completely different team.
“They’re so much better all around,” Welch said of his players. “Understanding roles, getting better as players, getting better as people. I couldn’t be any more proud of a group than I am of our guys.”
CURTAIN CALL
The game against Newton was the final one in the careers of seniors Templeton and Jacob Ortega. When Welch pulled them out with under a minute to play, some tears were shed and the crowd rose to its feet to salute the two soon-to-be graduates.
“If you watched the game tonight, you see how much they care about our team and our program with their tears,” Welch said. “There’s a lot of hours put into this and a lot of working with each other and working through adversity, working through things. I love those guys to death and I think they showed how much they love our program as well.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Despite its record, Emporia significantly improved through the year and gained valuable experience for its young players. Sophomores Rech and Sheldon Stewart and freshman Peters went from green varsity novices to battle-hardened veterans while junior Leeds proved himself as a team leader and consistent playmaker and fellow junior Drew Hess established himself as a reliable backup down low.
“There’s no question those guys are going to have a good year next year,” Welch said. “They’re going to do a lot of good things.”
EMPORIA 60, NEWTON 50
Newton (1-20) – 8; 15; 9; 18; – 50
Emporia (4-17) – 15; 11; 19; 14; – 60
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Newton – Petz 17, Carr 14, Slechta 12, Anderson 3, Castro 2, Zerger 2.
Emporia – Peters 22, Leeds 14, Rech 10, Ortega 7, Stewart 5, Hess 2.
