The Emporia City Commission’s public hearing about establishing a Rural Housing Incentive District at the proposed Kretsinger Addition Wednesday evening didn’t turn up any strong opinions about the project’s potential financing structure but a couple citizens still shared their thoughts on the planned subdivision.
The public hearing is required by law before the city commission can implement an RHID. According to the Kansas Department of Commerce website, RHID funds are generated from the increase in property taxes that come as a result of improvements made to a property by the developer and can last for 25 years.
“It is basically a financing mechanism for infrastructure,” said special projects coordinator Jim Witt. “It does not include any allocation of city budget funds or anything. We’re not making any commitment. It’s just a public hearing on the establishment of the RHID. … It has nothing to do with land use or anything like that. It’s an administrative procedure really rather than a land use comprehensive plan.”
The individuals who attended the public hearing acknowledged that they didn’t have thoughts specifically about the RHID. However, two of them took the opportunity to address the issue more broadly.
Jerry Schrock, who lives adjacent to the Kretsinger property, said he was against the proposal to put in lots smaller than 9,000 feet but that he didn’t have a problem with a subdivision in general.
On Jan. 19, the city commission approved a housing overlay opportunity district on the identified land, which would decrease the minimum lot sizes in a certain area from the 9,000 square feet mandated in city codes to 5,800 square feet.
However, Rob Gilligan, director of Ignite Emporia, said after the Planning Commission approved the 53-house preliminary plat on Feb. 15 that none of the lots would be as small as 5,800 square feet. In fact, the smallest proposed lot size is 6,300 square feet while the average lot size is 7,900 square feet and the median is 7,300 square feet.
Luann Gilkison said that she was also concerned about the smaller lot sizes and that, even though many properties in the older part of town are smaller than 9,000 feet, she didn’t think it was appropriate to put in new houses that way.
“In the older part of town are a lot of bungalows,” Gilkison said. “They have two bedrooms and one bathroom. People don’t live that way anymore, so I think it’s better to have a regular-sized lot instead of cramming everything together.”
In other business, the commission approved the 2020 solid waste management plan – which must be approved after the year is completed – and appointed Joe Foster to the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board.
The commission will not meet next week but will hold a study session at 1:30 p.m. on March 30.
