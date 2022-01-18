Tuesday should be an above-normal weather day in Emporia. Wednesday should be below normal.
So what's a “normal” day in mid-January? The National Weather Service bases it on a 30-year average. The current range of years for computing that is between 1981-2010.
Based on that, the normal high at Emporia Municipal Airport for January 18 is 41 degrees. The normal low is 20. And we normally receive 0.02 inches of moisture.
That means Monday was above normal at 55. Tuesday's high is expected to reach 60, with a partly sunny sky.
But when the wind swings from south to north Tuesday night, everything will change. Gusts as high as 30 miles per hour will lead to a cold Wednesday, with the high only reaching 30.
Thursday will be colder, with a high of 23 and a morning wind chill of four below zero. Milder conditions should return for the weekend, with no rain or snow on the horizon.
