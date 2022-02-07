A handful of lucky kitties found their “furever” homes when the Street Cats Club held an adoption event at L&L Pets Saturday afternoon.
The Street Cats Club is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit charitable organization serving Emporia and Lyon County with a mission to improve the lives of stray cats with action and education. The group provides provide trap/neuter/return and foster care for approximately 100 cats each year.
Founder and director Victoria Partidge was elated by the success of Saturday’s adoption event, which featured both kittens and adults.
“It’s really exciting because that means that we have successfully taken cats who were sick, injured, or orphaned and living on the streets with very little chances of survival and turned their lives around,” she said. “We’ve connected them with the people who are gonna love them the rest of their lives.”
Street Cats Club was founded a little more than two years ago in July 2019, when Partridge began asking around to local animal rescues and groups to see what type of preventative programs were available for the stray cat population in Emporia.
“There’s a lot of groups that are taking care of those cats, that are resucing them off of the streets and helping them, but I wasn’t seeing that we had enough activity on the preventative side — which is trap/neuter/return,” she said. “I started working with the humane society and we created a program underneath the Humane Society of the Flint Hills. It’s grown from that.”
And grown it has.
Last year, the number of fosters that SCC volunteers took into their homes more than doubled over 2020 with 75 cats. Of those cats, most entered the program due to being orphaned. Partridge said orphaned cats are defined as kittens who are less than six weeks of age that do not appear to be being cared for by a mother. Those kittens have a poor chance of survival.
“We released our second annual report at the beginning of February, and it was really exciting to see what we’ve been able to accomplish with the support from the community,” Partridge said. “In 2020 we had 32 cats come into our foster program, and then in 2021, we had 75 which was just nuts. I’m so proud of this group.”
Partridge said SCC was able to make donations go even further last year, too, by reducing the cost of care per cat by about 34%.
“That’s just huge, because the better that we can efficiently and economically care of these cats, that means we can make those donations go even further,” she said. “About 80-90% of the money that we get goes directly to vet costs. We want to try to make the most of the money we’re given, because we are 100% donation and grant-based.”
With kitten season just around the corner, Partridge said SCC volunteers are getting ready for a presumed influx of fosters. SCC has specific criteria for what cats are brought into the program. Other than orphans, SCC only takes in sick or injured stray cats. They do not accept owner surrenders.
Stray cats that don’t fit into the program’s guidelines are trapped and spayed or neutered and then returned to where they were found. This gives them the greater chance of survival.
“We really like to focus on the ones that are less likely to survive without our intervention,” Partridge said. “That’s how we pick our cats in Emporia and the surrounding areas.”
The group has had a number of successes over the last two-and-a-half years. One of the most difficult cats Partridge has ever trapped found her forever home through the foster process.
“I spent five days trying to coax this very scared kitten out of a storm drain from downtown Emporia,” she said. “She was so antisocial, she was so scared because of how young she was. I was really afraid that she was not going to ever really become somebody who could be an indoor cat.”
Then, Rain met Will Boyer — one of SCC’s Board of Directors — and fell in love.
“It really was mutual,” Partridge said. “He ended up adopting her.”
SCC also had a hand in reuniting a cat that had been missing for more than a year after a house fire with its owner. That story was featured in Dec. 24, 2021 edition of The Emporia Gazette and, most recently, SCC’s annual report.
Partridge said there are a number of ways people in the community can get involved with the organization, whether it’s fostering, donating money or even joining the board of directors.
“We can take any kind of financial gifts,” she said. “We can also take property donations and car donations and planned giving to our fund at the Emporia Community Foundation.”
You can also take part in some of SCC’s upcoming events and fundraisers.
Now through Feb. 12, SCC is offering a unique Valentine’s Day fundraising special. More information on that can be found by visiting the Street Cats Club on Facebook.
From 7 - 9 p.m. Feb. 11, SCC will host a Valentine’s Day-themed “Paint and Pour” event. Tickets are $30 a piece and need to be purchased ahead of time.
The group will also take part in World Spay Day on Feb. 22 with an online fundraiser on its social media platforms.
“We have some really great fundraisers planned for this year,” Partridge said. “We’ll be doing our online auction again in July. It’s really exciting.”
For more information on the Street Cats Club, visit www.streetcatsclub.org, or check the organization out on social media but searching “Street Cats Club.”
