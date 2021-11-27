A new age in gravel cycling is dawning and its epicenter is Emporia.
That’s the general consensus at Life Time following this week’s announcement of the Life Time Grand Prix — a new six-race series for elite cyclists. The event lineup includes established events like Unbound Gravel, Big Sugar Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and adds three new races to the mix as men and women from a range of disciplines compete for a $250,000 prize purse at the end of the series.
Prizes will be awarded up to 10th place based on a point system. At the conclusion of the Life Time Grand Prix, riders’ five best finishes from the six possible events will be tallied, giving the competitors a choice to skip an event or ride all six and take the points from their best performances. The riders with the most points at the end of the series will be the winners.
“I think that really what Life Time is going to do with this series is put American cycling on the map and increase interest in us, so to speak,” said Marketing Manager Kristi Mohn. “In the United States, we haven’t seen a true fandom around cycling since Lance Armstrong. We’re hoping that this really brings back the excitement centering around gravel.”
Unbound, she said, has been a leader in that over the past 15 years. Now, there’s a chance to take that to the next level.
“I just hope our community can understand the true impact of that and get super excited about what that’s going to mean for our start and finish line,” Mohn said. “Every day athletes will get to line up with these incredibly talented pros at the start line. I just think it’s going to be really freaking awesome to have the next level of US cycling take place out of Emporia, Kansas.”
Marketing Director Michelle Duffy said the Grand Prix series has been in the works since Life Time bought the race in 2018. The idea was to create a “massive” event that brought the “biggest names in cycling to small communities around the country.”
“We’ve been chipping away at it for the last year,” she said. “Unbound was obviously going to be in that for us because it’s just the pinnacle of gravel racing around the world. I think that it’s one of the staples.”
While some of the line-up will change each year, Duffy said Unbound is one of the events will forever be part of the Life Time Grand Prix. And the response around the globe has been overwhelming, she said.
“You never know how it is with big announcements, how they’re going to go and this has been phenomenal from around the country and around the world,” she said. “We’ve been getting media hits from Asia and Europe, and then of course, the United States and Canada. The biggest sentiment is, ‘This is exactly what United States cycling needed.’ So, we’re really excited that.”
It’s hard for Mohn not to get emotional when she talks about it. She got involved with what was then the DK in 2008 and had a goal even then to see gravel cycling hit the mainstream.
“It’s almost hard to believe that we’re at the point where this is actually coming to fruition,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Mohn said cycling is alluring because it’s accessible; anyone can sign up to ride in the Unbound or Leadville in Leadville, Colo. That’s what makes the Life Time Grand Prix unique to other elite events.
“There’s no other sport where you can do this,” she said. “You can’t just play basketball with Magic Johnson. I think it’s super cool that our start line is open, and that’s part of the reason that it’s only these 40 athletes — 20 men and 20 women — is because we want to leave the availability there for your everyday athlete. It’s creating that connectivity, it’s continuing to build community, it’s encouraging young riders and hopefully families to get out and be active. It just keeps emphasizing all the things that I feel are super important and what cycling can bring to it.”
Duffy agreed and said Life Time always wants to raise the excitement for the everyday athlete.
“The event will always be about everyone,” she said, adding that the chance for someone who’s trained to ride 200-miles to line up next to a seasoned pro rider is something that doesn’t happen everywhere.
“Life Time is proud to play a part in the changing landscape of professional and recreational cycling in the US. After many years of declining participation, we’re experiencing a groundswell of growth, in both amateur and professional field sizes, especially in our gravel and mountain bike events,” said Kimo Seymour, president of media and events at Life Time, in a written release. “Through the Life Time Grand Prix, we are excited to offer an opportunity for professional cyclist to achieve their potential domestically, and for fans of cycling to be able to engage with those athletes.”
Mohn said she’s hopeful this announcement helps to calm any more rumors about Unbound leaving Emporia.
“If anything, this is just another sign that Life Time is invested in continuing to commit to this community,” she said.
On top of that, there’s the continued economic impacts and exposure — on more than just one weekend a year.
“We’re putting Emporia on an even bigger international map as a place to come and ride,” Mohn said. “Our community is going to have so many eyes on this. Who ever thought of this truly getting to Tour de France level? Emporia, Kansas is going to be one of those communities that’s absolutely highlighted. ... I’m talking every a year.
“If you want to come to ride gravel and you don’t get into the event or you can’t make it that week, you’re still going to stop here and check out these gravel roads. You’re going to check out the course Unbound Gravel has on their website. It’s a huge impact and those are all dollars that get spent here. They may be small dollars, but they add up. Emporia has really turned into a gravel destination and this is just raising the bar 100%.”
Duffy said the Life Time team is excited for 2022’s UnBound.
“We’re excited to grow the Expo bigger than it’s ever been before, we’re growing the start lines bigger than they’ve ever been before,” she said. “There’s a lot of positive momentum going into 2022.”
The six-event lineup includes:
F April 7-10: marathon mountain bike race at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental Tire in Monterey, Calif.
F June 4: 200-mile Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia
F July 9: 70-mile Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver, Utah
F August 13: Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colo.
F September 17: 40-mile Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wis.
F October 22: 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Ark.
“Each of the events that make up the Grand Prix are unique in their own ways — the courses, the location, the crowd around the — they all carry something unique,” Duffy said. “That’s what makes this series so special. We’re really excited to be able to include the Emporia community within that.”
Interested riders can apply online at lifetimegrandprix.com. Riders will be selected based on a range of criteria including, but not limited to, their race resume and past race performances, their interest in becoming a part of the Life Time Grand Prix, and how the rider is helping to grow cycling in the U.S. through their activities.
The application window opened Nov. 22 and closes Dec. 6. Accepted riders will be notified via personal phone call from Life Time by Dec. 10. The events included in the Life Time Grand Prix may rotate annually. Individual events offering prize purses will continue to offer prize purses in addition to the Life Time Grand Prix prize purse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.