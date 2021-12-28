A little rain before dawn could reduce the fire danger in the Emporia area Tuesday. But forecasters aren't taking any chances.
The National Weather Service includes Lyon County in a area with “very high fire danger” during the late morning and afternoon hours, after showers end. The zone stretches north and west to Manhattan and Abilene.
Chase County has its own advisory, but less scary sounding. “Elevated fire weather conditions” are expected in areas west of the Kansas Turnpike.
The wind will swing from southwest to northwest during the day, complicating any plans for outdoor burning. The cold front bringing the change could send overnight temperatures below freezing for the next several nights.
The biggest change is expected early Saturday, with a 35% percent chance of snow. Right now, forecasters think any snowfall will be light.
But the impact of the cold will be heavy, with a Sunday morning low of six degrees. Wind chills are likely to fall well below zero during the weekend.
As of 6 a.m., Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.03 inches of rain overnight.
