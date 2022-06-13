Fans will have to wait awhile to see the defending MIAA Soccer Tournament Champion Emporia State play at home this fall, but they will have plenty of opportunities to catch them on the ESU Pitch at the end of the season.
This will be one of the most challenging seasons for the Hornets in school history. The entire non-MIAA portion of the schedule consists of teams with a winning record last season as the four teams combined to go 43-26-7 in 2021. Only three of Emporia State's 18 matches will be against teams with a below .500 record last season.
The Hornets will open the season with five straight road matches and will play nine of their first ten matches away from the ESU Pitch. After exhibition matches at home against Northern Oklahoma on August 12 and at Butler CC on August 15 Emporia State will travel to Texas to open the regular season. The Hornets will play at West Texas A&M on Friday, August 26 in Canyon, Texas before travelling to Austin, Texas to play St. Edward's on Sunday, August 28.
After two in Texas, Emporia State will head to North Dakota for their next two matches, starting at the University of Mary on Friday, September 2 in Bismark, N.D. The final non-MIAA opponent will be Minot State on Sunday, September 4 in Minot, N.D.
The first of three non-conference matches against MIAA opponents will be on Friday, September 9 when the Hornets head to Topeka for a Turnpike Tussle against Washburn.
The home opener will take place on Sunday, September 11 against Fort Hays State in a non-league contest. The Hornets are 20-0-1 on the ESU Pitch since 2018 and have not lost a regular season home match since October 22, 2017.
Emporia State will go back on the road for the next four matches with a non-league match against Neb.-Kearney on Friday, September 16 before opening MIAA play at Fort Hays State on Sunday, September 18. The next weekend will see Emporia State travel to Northeastern State on Friday, September 23 and Rogers State on Sunday, September 25.
After playing nine of ten on the road, the Hornets will end the season with six of eight at home beginning with Northwest Missouri on Friday, September 30 in a rematch of their first round NCAA tournament match. Missouri Western will then be the opponent on Sunday, October 2.
The final road trip of the regular season will see Emporia State return to the site of their MIAA Tournament Championship when they take on Central Missouri on Friday, October 7 in Warrensburg, Mo. The last road match will be on Sunday, October 9 at Missouri Southern.
The final four match home stand will begin on Friday, October 14 against Newman. The Hornets will then take on Central Oklahoma on Sunday, October 16.
The regular season will wrap up with rematches against Neb.-Kearney and Washburn in MIAA play. The Hornets will play host to the Lopers on Friday, October 21 before a Senior Day Turnpike Tussle against the Ichabods on Sunday, October 23 on the ESU Pitch.
The MIAA Tournament is scheduled to begin with the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 30 with the top four seeds hosting. The four advancing teams will meet the following weekend at the site of the highest remaining seed with the semifinals on Friday, November 4 and the championship match scheduled for Sunday, November 6.
The early start and end to the season is due to 2022 being a Fall Festival Year for NCAA Division II. The championships for women's and men's soccer, women's and men's cross country, women's volleyball and women's field hockey will all be held December 1-3 in the Seattle, Washington area.
The Hornets are set to return their top four scorers from last season led by All-American Mackenzie Dimarco, along with All-Region performers Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Hughes and All-MIAA defender Joanie Westcoat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.