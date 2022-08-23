Charred zucchini salad. Tomato lemongrass soup. Saki and soy braised pork with sauteed pok choy and pickled green mustard. Fresh peaches and cream. Sustainably grown local food has never tasted so good.
Chi Em Eats owner Mai Fields hosted her first Sustainability Seminar and Local Foods Dinner Monday evening, Aug. 22, at the popular downtown eatery.
“I’m trying to do this to sustain something for my children,” Mai said as she welcomed 20 diners to the event. “How do we heal the environment? How do we support local farmers and eat more local food? That’s the reason I do this. Thank you for starting the conversation with me.”
As the first course — Tomato Lemongrass Soup with crispy new potatoes, marinated heirloom tomatoes, Thai basil salad and Oolong tea oil — was served, Mai explained that her father brought his fishing skill from Vietnam to the shores of Louisiana. The family enjoyed fresh seafood all the time. Each meal was cooked from scratch. Rice was the staple of most meals, flavored with meat and vegetable dishes. Fields’ family went to the farmers market every day.
“It was as big as the parking lot where the Emporia Farmers Market is—but it was completely full of market vendors,” Mai remarked. “We always had people over to eat at our house. That’s the reason for the long tables at the restaurant, to encourage communal eating.”
The next course — Charred Zucchini Salad with spicy pickled banana peppers, marinated red onion, cilantro and sesame vinaigrette — brought the first speaker of the evening, Stephen Fields, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at Emporia State University. Fields is a molecular geneticist and phycologist.
“Mai and I have been together 20 years and married for 14,” Fields noted. “But I’ve only ever had a paragraph’s worth of conversation with Mai’s father. He speaks no English and I speak no Vietnamese.”
“I am definitely not a soil scientist, but that’s what I’m talking about tonight. What I find interesting are the inhabitants of the soil, microbial organisms.”
Fields noted that 24 billion tons of topsoil are lost every year. Three things contribute to this alarming loss of soil. Physical degradation, by means of erosion, landslides and paving over soil is first. Second is chemical degradation, resulting in loss of nutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus and, of particular concern right now, carbon. Soil contamination from hydrocarbons, mining tailings and pesticides is the third offender.
“The microbiome can be used to remediate these losses,” Dr. Fields said. “The university just started a project that seeks to restore some ballfield land north of the highway to native prairie. We want to see what the influence is of bringing in native plants to restore soils. Hopefully, we can talk about using the methods from these projects with farmers.”
Speaker Gail Fuller introduced himself as the main course was served: Saki and Soy-Based Braised Pork and Pork Belly Slices with crispy chili oil, oyster sauce based sauteed pok choy, and pickled green mustard over steamed rice.
Fuller welcomed diners to the seminar.
“Good food, good friends, good times. My name is Gail Fuller. I’m a recovering conventional farmer.”
Fuller opened his presentation with a question. “On our farm, soil is the answer. What is your question? I can fix any global issue that way.”
Fuller related that his was one of the first area farms to go no-till, and the first to use cover crops to reduce pesticide usage.
“Because I was doing no-till, I was a heavy user of Roundup. It was about this time I started hearing about the dangers of glyphosate (Roundup). But I’d been told earlier it was safe enough to drink.”
Fuller explained that intense high tillage began around the end of World War II. He stated that we’ve lost 30 to 40 inches of topsoil in the last 75 years due to this practice. However, he continued, the government had a huge surplus of nitrogen at the end of the war, which it sold to farmers. The nitrogen fertilizer did indeed restore high fertility, but it also brought a high influx of weeds.
Conveniently, the government also had a huge surplus of chemicals, Fuller continued. Hence, pesticides came into common and constant use in America’s farm fields. Both fertilizers and pesticides are subsidized. Fuller added that, due largely to the dual practices of excessive fertilization and excessive use of pesticides, food has lost 30 — 80% of its nutrition over the last century.
“In Kansas in 2021, 80% of farm income was subsidies,” Fuller stated flatly. “When you’re that reliant on income, you have to be a player. If my grandfather could keep the farm alive through the 1930s, and my dad could keep it alive through the 1980s, I have to keep it going today. Pressure.”
“Roundup was a wonder drug for farmers. It made our lives so, so much easier—for a short time,” Fuller added. “Roundup — glyphosate — is an antibiotic. It was first patented as that—not as a pesticide. We’re losing two million people a year to antibiotic resistance. Coincidence?”
A lusciously simple dessert of peaches and cream was served as the evening’s final speaker, Kim Crofoot of Four Dogs Farm, took the floor.
“I had my own truck in the 1980s and hired on with a Wichita outfit hauling meat out to California and produce back here to Kansas,” Crofoot said. “It took me by surprise to see whole sections of tomatoes, a thousand acres of heads of lettuce. California is the largest producer of produce in the United States — more than 44 billion pounds of produce are grown every year there.”
“The biggest deal,” Crofoot continued, “is the waste. The USDA says there’s 30 — 50% waste in produce before it ever gets to market. A lot of that is imperfection — have to look perfect for the customer.”
Crofoot explained that there’s not only a dollar cost to all this waste, there’s an environmental cost, too. A small portion of the waste produce is used as livestock feed, but most goes into landfills, where it creates an imbalance of carbon dioxide and other gases.
Another 10 - 20% of waste is created by the time the produce hits grocery store shelves, mostly due to spoilage. It takes two days to truck produce from California to the Midwest and three to four days to reach the East Coast. Transit time is at least that long by rail, although most produce in the United States is moved by trucks. Any interruption at the Mississippi River would severely disrupt the flow of fresh food from west to east.
“Locally grown produce would alleviate a lot of these problems,” Crofoot said.
Crofoot and his wife Lynne Hartford own Four Dogs Farm near Olpe. Thanks to a USDA grant, they were able to purchase a large hoop house and are successfully growing produce, which they sell at the local farmers market. In addition to their stand at the Emporia Farmers Market, Four Dogs Farm offers an Emporia delivery/drop every Wednesday.
As darkness descended on downtown Emporia, Mai Fields thanked the diners who had enjoyed a delicious and very special locally and sustainably-sourced meal.
“This is a very important conversation to have,” she said. “I hope to convene at a later date to keep it going.”
Proteins for the dinner were supplied by Circle 7 by Fuller Farm; vegetables were supplied by Four Dogs Farm and other Emporia Farmers Market vendors; peaches for dessert were supplied by The Orchard.
To find out more about sustainability issues and what is being done locally, contact any of the three speakers or the dinner host: Stephen Fields at Emporia State University, 620-341-1200 or sfields1@emporia.edu; Gail Fuller at Circle 7 by Fuller Farms, 620-344-3363 or circle7byfullerfarms@gmail.com; Kim Crofoot at Four Dogs Farm, 316-284-1045 or fourdogsfarm@gmail.com; Mai Fields at Chi Em Eats, 11 E. Sixth Ave., 620-208-6500 or info@chiemeats.com. Find Circle 7 by Fuller Farms, Four Dogs Farm, and Chi Em Eats on Facebook as well.
