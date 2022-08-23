Charred zucchini salad. Tomato lemongrass soup. Saki and soy braised pork with sauteed pok choy and pickled green mustard. Fresh peaches and cream. Sustainably grown local food has never tasted so good.

Chi Em Eats owner Mai Fields hosted her first Sustainability Seminar and Local Foods Dinner Monday evening, Aug. 22, at the popular downtown eatery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.