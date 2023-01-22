Vigilance Martial Arts is offering a free women’s self-defense class on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 3-5 p.m.
The class, created for local women, will cover breakaway tactics, pressure point control, joint manipulation and real-life scenarios.
Ray Baquero, Vigilance Martial Arts chief instructor and owner, said he holds the classes quarterly, to help better local women activate their fight or flight mentality.
“Every time we do it, we want to introduce something different,” Baquero said.
At Saturday’s class, Baquero said attendees will learn techniques including Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, escaping chokeholds and attacks from behind and more.
“When it comes to self-defense, the way we look at it is, you’re always going to learn something new ... but the biggest thing I want you to take away is one or two things,” he said. “Then when they come back, they might find something new or different [and say] ‘Hey, I remember that, I like that and I want to practice that more because I didn’t get a chance to practice it enough later or earlier.’
“When we look at more of that fight or flight mentality or even when you talk Krav Maga or Brazilian Jiu Jitsu really what it allows, especially when we do it here, is to just get into that mentality of being more aggressive,” he added.
Baquero said the focus is not to learn many different things all at once, but to continuously work on a few tactics until they become easy to do, even in the event of an attack.
“If you practice this particular move over and over again, it becomes easier and it becomes second nature and then when it does happen, you know how to defend yourself, how to get away from it. You know how to react without being scared,” he said.
To reserve a spot call Vigilance Martial Arts, 1402 Industrial Rd, at 620-208-7589.
