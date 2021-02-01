Despite the rain and cold, the Sacred Heart of Jesus youth group sold more than 90% of its supply of homemade bierocks within 45 minutes of officially starting sales on Saturday.
The annual bierocks fundraiser is eagerly awaited by many in the community. This year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, distribution looked different than before but demand remained high. Patrons drove through the church grounds on Cottonwood Street to purchase bags of freshly baked savory pastries from masked volunteers.
“We actually had someone show up at 9:30 a.m., even though the event didn’t start until 11 a.m.,” said Kellie Vajgrt, director of the church’s soup kitchen and food pantry. “Once we did officially open, it’s been a steady stream of cars.”
The bierocks are made from scratch by middle and high school students in the youth group. Preparation began the day before, another variation from the usual.
“In the past, we’ve come in at 6 a.m. to make the bierocks so by the time we start selling at 11 a.m., everyone is tired and kind of manic,” said Blake Vajgrt, director of evangelization. “This year we decided to prep everything on Friday, then bake them on Saturday. I think that worked out well.”
Vajgrt credited Katie Dold for taking over making the pastry dough this year, a skill few have mastered. Altogether, the group made 180 pounds of meat and 1,171 bierocks. By 11:45 a.m., only 100 pastries remained and shortly after that, the shelves were empty.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Sacred Heart of Jesus Youth Group, which is self-sustaining.
“Our youth group is funded by donations and fundraisers,” Blake Vajgrt said. “Other ministries receive funds through the church budget, but the youth group is self-sufficient.”
Learning the value of labor and building community are the intangible rewards of this fundraiser, he said.
Kaitlyn Velasquez, a sophomore, has been helping make and sell bierocks since she was in eighth grade. What started as something of an obligation turned into a bonding experience.
“The first time I helped out to get the service hours, but it was really fun,” she said. “It builds camaraderie with the other kids in the group and makes us feel more like a community.”
Asked if she can make bierocks without a recipe now, Velasquez laughed.
“I’m definitely getting good at knowing how much dough to use, even before putting it on the scale,” she said.
