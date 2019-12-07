On behalf of the many Emporia students who will receive weekend to-go bags of food this year ,we want to say “THANK YOU” to the Emporia Community Foundation and all the donors who made Match Day 2019 possible.
Food For Students was one of the beneficiaries of the $286,300.42 raised this year, an amount that surpassed all five previous years of the fundraising event.
With a total of $17,682.32 donated to Food For Students, nearly 1,800 bags of food will be able to be distributed to students in Emporia who come from food-insecure households.
Every week throughout the Emporia school district, there are students from preschool through high school who, instead of being excited about the Friday dismissal bell, dread the coming of the weekend when they will go home to a house where food is scarce. But with Food For Students bags, this fear can help be alleviated and they will know they will have something of substance to eat on the weekend.
Food For Students is an entirely community-based organization with no paid staff and no overhead costs. We rely 100 percent on local donations to purchase food and volunteers to fill and distribute the bags.
Thank you, also, to the funding partners for this year’s Match Day who provided the $60,000 in matching funds: Clint Bowyer’s 79 Fund, the Hopkins, Reeble and Trusler Foundations, the Preston Family Trust and the WS and EC Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee.
Food For Students has been fortunate enough to be a part of Match Day since its inception six years ago, and every year it is a reminder of what a giving and supportive community in which we live.
Without the funds generated by the event, Food For Students would not be able to meet this important need in our schools.
Ashley Walker
Editor
