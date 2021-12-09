The Lyon County Commission discussed a drainage issue in the 800 block of dead-end Road 225 Thursday morning.
Bill Smith, who owns a field along that road, told commissioners that he was concerned about the drainage on that field due to dikes installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He asked the commission to consider installing a culvert to ease flooding on his field.
Assistant county engineer Jim Brull presented the commission a report from the National Resource Conservation Service in regard to the drainage issue in the 800 block of Road 225.
The commission did not take formal action on the request.
Brull also presented a crushed rock report and expense comparison report.
