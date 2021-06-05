The image of the armless woman with the deep, soulful gaze staring down below charcoal-shadowed eyelids haunted Brenda Thomson.
With a crown of turquoise and teal that matched her dress and lips painted a deep shade of crimson, “Princess Venus De Milo” was a hard image to shake.
You see, Thomson never forgets her artwork. And Venus is certainly hard to forget.
In early 2018, “Princess Venus De Milo” went missing after Thomson submitted the painting to a juried art exhibition in Kansas City. For three years, the Emporia-based artist searched for any information she could about where her painting ended up.
“Any artist will tell you that that’s a piece of them, that’s a piece of your soul on that canvas,” she said. “When you show your art, it’s like those dreams when you’re walking down the hallway in high school naked. That’s what it feels like. You get really vulnerable when people see your art, because it’s part of you.”
Thomson said she had been contacted about the exhibition in early 2018, around the time she began her Sacred Feminine series — of which “Princess De Milo” is a part.
Venus, she said, was created to honor and show reverence to the idea that disabled women are beautiful and powerful.
“I’m going to create something that to say that a woman that has no arms is still as beautiful as anyone, that was the motivation behind it,” Thomson said. “Then I saw a call for artists at this gallery in Kansas City and I got in.”
She went to the opening reception, saw Venus on display. Three months later, she had not been contacted to pick up her painting. Thomson tried to contact the woman in charge of the exhibition.
“She didn’t answer, so I kind of left it go. I figured she was really busy and I’d give it a few days,” Thomson said. “Well, that turned into six months that I could not get ahold of her. She would not return my messages. It was an unscrupulous gallery. I’ve never run into that before.”
Angry and heartbroken, Thomson could not let it go.
Venus wouldn’t let her.
Searching for clues
Thomson reached out to fellow artists familiar with the Kansas City arts community.
A friend messaged her with some information: her painting had been sold to another art gallery.
Thomson felt a mixture of relief, anger and devastation.
Finally, she had some answers but she still didn’t know where Venus was. Thomson wants to know who her paintings go to. At the very least, she wants to be part of the process.
“My painting had been taken from me without my knowledge and sent to another gallery and sold without my knowledge,” Thomson said. “It just bothered me so bad. I didn’t know where she was or what happened to her. It’s an obsessive artist nature, I think.”
Through her friend, the gallery that purchased the painting was notified of Thomson’s predicament but, unfortunately, had already sold Venus to another buyer.
“They found what happened and they did try to make it right with me and paid me, so I’m assuming [the KC gallery owner] got a good commission off of it,” Thomson said. “I could never quite let it go. I just had a feeling [the painting] was going to show up again at some point.”
‘Oh my God. She’s got it.’
Thomson was checking her email one day in April when she received one from an artist in the Kansas City area, asking Thomson to get in touch with her. She knew who had Thomson’s painting.
“I was like, ‘Oh God. Oh my God. She’s got it.’ So, I called her,” she said.
The painting had been purchased by a woman named Summer Johnson who had decided to sell it because she was downsizing. Johnson, Thomson said, rescues animals and funds the rescues herself. She did not want to offend the artist of a painting she loved so much.
“I’m like, ‘No, it happens all the time,’” Thomson said. The women connected and became fast friends. “We talk three or four times a week now. I decided I couldn’t take a commission if I sold [the painting] and would donate to Summer’s rescue to help keep her going.”
But it had taken Thomson more than a year before she began showing in galleries again after her experience in 2018.
“I had just been so burned. I’m really picky about what galleries I work with,” she said. “I’m very, very careful.”
Thomson felt immediately that Venus belonged at Trox Gallery and Gifts, where she has other artwork for sale, and contacted owner Kaila Mock.
“We’ve got trust here and I knew I wanted it down at Trox,” she said.
Mock hung the painting high on the wall behind the register, where she would need a ladder to retrieve it. Venus’s eyes seemed to greet her when she unlocked the door each morning.
“I was honored that Brenda trusted me to have the painting in the first place and I just felt obligated to find her a really good home,” she said. “I’m only sad I only got to have her for what, a week, before someone got her.”
‘She checked my credentials.’
Colleen Mitchell had stopped into Trox not long after Venus was hung in the gallery to pick up a few things. An art collector with eclectic tastes, she said she often visits the gallery to see what Mock has and to chat for a few minutes.
That day, Mitchell glanced up while talking to Mock to find those charcoal-lidded eyes looking back down at her. Something clicked instantly and she knew she wanted to have it.
“I just looked at that and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, something happened to you but you’re still a princess,’” she said. “Those eyes were just looking at me.”
Mock filled Mitchell in on the painting’s backstory, and the more she heard, the more she realized she needed to bring Venus home. The painting, Mitchell said, would go into a house she was fixing up for her youngest daughter — a single mother trying to get back on her feet.
“She may have fallen down a few times, skinned up her nose, lost her direction, but she’s still standing and I just knew she had to have it,” Mitchell said. “I just needed that painting for her.”
Mock wouldn’t have sold the painting to just anyone, but luckily Mitchell had an in.
“She checked my credentials,” Mitchell said with a laugh.
When Mock texted Thomson to tell her that the painting had been sold, the artist was beside herself. Finally, she knew where Princess Venus De Milo would be.
Finally, Venus would have a home again.
“She’s going to an amazing home through an amazing gallery,” Thomson said. “It’s comforting. I like closure and it’s really like coming full-circle. And I don’t think her story is going to stop. I really think she’s magical.”
