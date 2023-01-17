The Emporia High School boys diving team hosted just their second home meet of the season at Emporia High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Braxton Higgins placed first with a score of 491.60. Head coach Barb Clark said Higgins added a new dive to his arsenal.
“Braxton had a new inward dive straight position and I thought he did a really good job with that,” Clark said. “It's just a fun dive that he learned he likes and we’ll probably keep it on our list for him for the rest of the year. I thought he did really well being consistent with his dives. He's always been a class act on the board and really competes well.”
Kager Ochs and Alex Allemang placed seventh and ninth, respectively, with scores of 241.95 and 232.80. Though those scores were based on 10 dives (as opposed to 11) because each of them missed one dive.
“Both boys missed a dive, so they only competed with ten,” Clark said. “Kager hit the board in warmups and that was kind of playing mind games with him but he did great with composing himself once he got into the meet. Alex was not hitting some of his dives in warmups but we talked about it and he was playing mind games with himself as well. I just had to keep him focused and committed to the dives.”
After being on the road for four straight events, Clark was happy to be back at home for this one.
“It was really nice,” Clark said. “The traveling can get to you sometimes and it was nice getting on our own diving board and not having to adjust to someone else's. That was a plus for us today.”
Emporia will be back on the road for a swim and dive meet at Campus on Thursday. The diving will begin at 3:15 p.m. and be just a six-dive event, with the swimming beginning at 5:30.
