Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Flint Hills Technical College president Caron Daugherty.
When Caron Daugherty earned her doctorate in 2010, she set a goal for herself: become the president of a college before she reached a certain age. Daugherty, who took the helm at Flint Hills Technical College in July upon the retirement of Dean Hollenbeck, easily met that goal.
“I wanted to try if it worked out and it did,” she said. “I was very fortunate in that.”
With 28 years of higher education experience under her belt, it should come as no surprise. Daugherty started her professional career in higher education as an academic advisor with Southwest Missouri State University — now Missouri State University — in Springfield, Mo.
“It was one of the best positions for me to be introduced to the expectations of a professional work environment — to working with department chairs, to vice presidents, working with the community, working with school districts and students and working obviously with first-year students and second-year students,” she said. “I had just finished my master’s and I was looking for a job. It was one of those opportunities and ... it turned out to be life-changing. That’s how I got into it.”
Daugherty held a number of positions and moved into executive positions: as a vice president and vice chancellor of instruction. It was transitioning to positions with a technical community college that she was able to see a different side of the education experience.
“I was teaching as an adjunct and the people — the students — I was teaching had full-time jobs, they had families,” she said. “They had two or three other commitments and maybe they had two jobs. Some would go to work after class in the evening and work until 4 or 5 a.m. It introduced me to a whole different level of commitment and desire to understand the transformative effect of education in one’s life.”
And it’s been through her roles as an administrator that Daugherty has been able to take a more direct hand in how higher education institutions afford those opportunities to their students. It also requires more business savvy than people may realize.
As a dean — which she likens to a “middle management” position — Daugherty was introduced to more of the budgeting and human resources side, with more oversight of professional development opportunities for faculty and staff. Then, coming to FHTC and a new community, she has been charged with building relationships with local businesses and organizations to help create opportunities for students.
“It is critical for me to try to either meet some of those representatives through some of the different engagement opportunities in the community, whether that’s the Chamber, whether that’s RDA, whether that’s some of our program advisory committees,” she said, adding that it’s important to be visible and accessible to the community. “ ... I’m learning from the faculty who some of the employers, major employers are of our students, I’m learning from the program advisory committees, those folks in that respect of industry, whether it’s the graphic arts program, or whether it might be our business program, or if it’s our practical nursing, dental hygiene, dental assisting — who are the people at the table that helps support these programs that are in the community? It’s so important for me to kind of take a step back, listen and learn and make introduction to people.”
Daugherty is also open to bringing more programming opportunities to FHTC, through learning what the community needs and what would benefit both FHTC students and the college. Her experience as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission, where she’s had the chance to visit with other institutions and see some of those best practices, will help with that process.
She credits her ability to think about this type of growth to inheriting a strong foundation and a strong leadership team.
“I’m looking forward to what kinds of opportunities we can continue to deliver to our community, but at the same time, increasing those opportunities,” she said. “Simply being in this position, I have the opportunity to introduce aspects of higher education and its information process, and the ways we can respond to the needs of the community.
“I’m very proud to be part of an institution that already has so many national accolades and is recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education for our graduation rates, that is recognized for some of our online programming and its success. ... To be the leader of an institution that has such credibility and such a history is humbling and I’m very excited to be a part of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.