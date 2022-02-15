The next step in adding a new housing development in south Emporia comes Tuesday night at 6 p.m., with a hearing before the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
“The preliminary plat is being considered,” city planning director Justin Givens said Monday. “From that, it will have to go to their final plat and most likely a revised preliminary plat.”
All that is before a public hearing on the “Kretsinger Subdivision” near Soden’s Park, scheduled for Wednesday, March 16.
Givens provided The Gazette with a preliminary map of the development Monday. It has 53 lots, most of them along an arch-shaped road named Commerce Circle on the north side and Soden’s Drive on the south. An alley would bisect the arch.
The design by BG Consultants shows only two lots would have direct entry from South Exchange Street. Sodens Road would not be extended past Exchange.
A woodland or community park area is designated on the southeast side of the development. The map does not indicate if it would stretch all the way to Waste Water Plant Drive, also known as Gavin Road.
“There will be some minor changes, based off what we review and discuss,” Givens said.
A single cul-de-sac with four lots would be on the south side. It’s called “Ignite Court,” after Ignite Emporia which is overseeing the development.
Ignite Emporia is acquiring the land from the John D. Kretsinger and Claudia V. Kretsinger Revocable Trust dated Nov. 19, 2012.
Rob Gilligan with Ignite Emporia could not be reached by deadline.
