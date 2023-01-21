Can a sport provide a blueprint for how to live life? And not in a metaphoric sense, but literally?
Olpe High School senior Makenna Broyles seems to have done that, furnishing some validation to the posed question.
“I think the game of basketball has helped me tremendously in my life,” she said. “I think it’s helped me to keep going. Like during a game, if you get your head down, it’s just going to make things worse. So, it kind of teaches you to keep your head up, keep going and take life play-by-play. Don’t sweat the small stuff and just get things done.”
Shake it off and get on with it. Seems like good advice. And then cloak yourself in a security blanket of basketball.
“Basketball is kind of everything to me,” Broyles admits. “It kind of consumes me, especially during this time of the year. I put everything I have into this sport. I think that basketball, to me, has been more of an outlet than anything else. If school’s going hard, you can always look to something. I look to basketball. I think that’s the way it is with a lot of my teammates too.”
Broyles has been playing hoops since she could say kindergarten. Basketball is a kind of rite of passage for girls in Olpe.
“It’s a pretty big tradition in Olpe to start playing really young,” she said. “It’s one of our biggest things here.”
The tradition began during the coaching reign of the legendary Jesse Nelson, who brought state titles to Olpe in 1981, 2010, 2011 and 2021.
“Having the community push us and doing our little camps and stuff like that, the coaches have always pushed us a lot since we were really little,” Broyles said. “To get going young, that’s just kind of been my drive since that’s how I was raised. That’s how we do it.”
Broyles, who has the option of playing at the next level or attending Kansas State to pursue a career in the health science field, was an honorable mention on the 2022 Lyon County League All-League Team. She was also selected as an honorable mention to the 1A-I All-State Team in 2022. And she’s stoked about this year’s version of the Olpe Lady Eagles.
“I’m really excited about our team this year,” Broyles said. “I think our dynamic has just grown exponentially from last year. I think that we’re playing really well together. We’re all kind of finally getting on the same page and getting into a really good groove. We’re on a pretty good winning streak right now.”
Olpe head coach Ron Slaymaker appreciates Broyles’ contributions as a person and teammate.
“I think the main thing she’s really given us right now is leadership, which any good team has got to have some internal leadership,” he said. “She does things during the game, before the game, after the game. Saying little things that make a difference.”
Broyles said maximum effort or hard work goes into everything the team does. It’s been the Olpe model for years, and it’s something they try to model to the younger players in the community.
“We kind of push each other to keep going, which I think is something that we’ve had engraved in us,” she said. “Whenever you’re little in elementary school, you look up to those high school girls, and they work hard. They show up to practice. They put everything they got into the game.”
Broyles credits Slaymaker for encouraging and galvanizing the Lady Eagles’ squad.
“I think, especially with Coach Slay, he’s inspired us to keep going and don’t let what people say about us determine how we’re going to play and what we’re going to be,” she said. “And it’s up to us to create our own destiny.”
Slaymaker reciprocates kudos to Broyles, underscoring her value to the team.
“As a player, I would label her as being steady,” he said. “She’s just pretty consistent, doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. She does everything pretty well, doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses, and that’s pretty important for a player. Especially a senior player, that is really an important element for this team.”
