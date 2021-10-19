Four local groups have joined together to bring the Día de los Muertos Spanish Short Film Fest to Emporia on Oct. 30. The film fest will take place from 3 - 4:30 p.m. at the Emporia Granada Theatre, capping off a full day of festivities downtown.
Rebeca Herrera, director of the Emporia Granada Theatre, says they joined forces with Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow (HOTT), No Coast Film Fest and Emporia Main Street to make the film fest a reality.
“I’m so glad we were able to collaborate to bring something a little different to Emporia,” Herrera said. “All of the films are really sweet and kid-friendly so please bring your children.”
The showing begins at 3 p.m. and includes a series of short films. Each film varies in length from 2 - 7 minutes.
“Some of the films are in Spanish with English subtitles and some are silent movies you can watch and understand,” Herrera said.
There is no cost to attend the film fest as admission is free for all. There will be movie concessions, drinks, popcorn and candy available to purchase.
Volunteers are still needed to help with the film fest. If you are interested in volunteering to work the event you can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f49a8af2ea2f4c34-diadelos. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt for assisting.
“Please, come celebrate with us,” Herrera said. “We love what the community does for the Day of the Dead and recognizing the history behind it. We want everyone to be a part of the day.”
The Día de los Muertos parade begins at 11 a.m. downtown. There will also be food trucks and vendors downtown until 5 p.m. that day. The community is encouraged to attend.
