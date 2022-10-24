Late Night at White
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State fans can tip-off basketball season with the Hornets and Lady Hornets on Tuesday, Oct. 24 during Late Night at White as part of Homecoming Week festivities at ESU.

The doors to White Auditorium will open at 6 p.m. with an autograph session set to start at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the lights in the arena will go down and a spotlight will help introduce the 2022-23 Hornets and Lady Hornets.

