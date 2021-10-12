The countdown to Match Day is approaching. And the videos from local agencies are almost ready.
“We have $60,000 this year,” said Becky Nurnberg, executive director of the Emporia Community Foundation. More than two dozen non-profit groups will seek a share of that beginning next week, and culminating with Match Day on Monday, Nov. 15.
“For every donation up to $1,000, we will match it,” Nurnberg said Monday. The exact amount is based on the percentage of the total amount raised that day.
The foundation is keeping the same rules for Match Day as last year. Groups can raise money in advance, with videos from each one appearing on the foundation’s Facebook page. The daily videos will begin next Monday.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nurnberg said Match Day donations last year increased by about $35,000. The total was $322,035, even with a smaller $50,000 amount in matching funds.
“Emporia is one of the greatest, most generous, giving communities I’ve ever seen,” Nurnberg said. “We’re very optimistic for this year.”
The Match Day money comes from seven different sources. The program is designed to salute “the passions and the missions of various smaller non-profits,” Nurnberg said.
Groups with operating budgets of $150,000 or more were not eligible. Out of 38 applications, 25 agencies are taking part this year. But unlike prior years, no booths are planned at Flinthills Mall to promote them.
The results of the campaign will be revealed and the matching checks presented on “Giving Tuesday,” Nov. 30.
The Emporia Community Foundation is in a position to give. Nurnberg noted the foundation has almost doubled in size over the last five years, and currently has about $40 million in assets.
The foundation provided more than 140 scholarships to students earlier this year. Nurnberg said a new “legacy program” is being developed for the start of 2022.
“Someone can set up a fund with us; They don’t have to put money into it right now,” Nurnberg explained. “When they pass on, they can donate money which comes here to the foundation ... so the things that they’re passionate about now can continue to be supported after they’re gone.”
Nurnberg added that people can contact the foundation now to develop an account, if they wish.
