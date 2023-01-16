Mid-season has descended upon the almost hyper-competitive Flint Hills League. And so far, teams have relentlessly punched at or above their weight. It’s a case of “on any given night.”
But its unpredictability lends the league an attractive sheen of intrigue. Last Tuesday night, variably illustrated this point. It included three area teams.
First, the Chase County High School boys team (9-1) battled Osage City in a classic well-matched game, beating its league rival 57-55, despite Osage City’s stellar guard Landon Boss dropping 34 points on the Bulldogs.
“We kind of expected these games in the league to be close…you look up and down the league and the team rankings, and the teams only have one or two league wins, but they’re still playing everybody close,” said Chase County boys head coach Cade Witte. “They’re tough games.”
Next, their Lady Bulldog counterparts (8-2) — undefeated before game time — were at the wrong end of a lopsided score (28-63) against 5-2 Osage City.
“I think we’re still sitting pretty good,” said Chase County girls head coach Amber Rausch. “Obviously, last night’s game was pretty rough, but they’re a very good team…we’re maybe not quite there yet. We’re working through some things, kind of tweaking some stuff, but I still think we’re doing okay.”
And perhaps most impressive was the 3-3 Northern Heights Lady Cats (now 4-4) pulling out a one-point victory against then-undefeated Mission Valley on a 3-point shot right before the final buzzer.
“When we defeated Mission Valley Tuesday night by one point — they were ranked in the top 10 in the state — so we really feel like we’ve come together as a team, and we’ve got good team chemistry going right now,” said Northern Heights girls head coach Bob Blair. “And things are really headed in the right direction.”
The Flint Hills League tournament gets underway this week, and it’s a league where no game is a layup (forgive the pun). Both boys and girls are stacked, and this year’s girls’ teams are consistently showing out.
Though half of the teams possess losing records, they’re more than capable of pulling out a victory on any Tuesday or Friday evening.
“We have to show up every game, and we can’t overlook anybody,” Rausch said. “You never know what’s going to happen. You’ve got to have your plan, and you’ve got to execute and be aware of what you’re up against.”
The Mission Valley girls’ team hadn’t allowed more than 36 points on defense until losing to Northern Heights last week, 48-49, and then scratched out a win on Friday against Chase County, 54-49.
The Vikings’ Paige Martin — 11 points per game — has led Mission Valley to an 8-1 record along with sophomores Adaline Bloomfield (who scored 26 against Chase County) and Kyplee Jacobson — averaging 10 rebounds and nearly 14 points per contest. Osage City is 8-2, and 6-foot-1 post player Campbell Stark and 4-foot-11 freshman guard Emory Speece have ignited the Indians’ offense. Stark averages nearly 10 rebounds and 14 points per game, while Speece averages nine points per contest.
“The Flint Hills’ girls this year is very competitive top to bottom, and every game is a battle,” Blair said. “It kind of makes it fun and exciting for teams and fans.”
The boys’ side of the league is also challenging, beginning with 8-0 Lyndon High School and its 6-foot-6 offensive standout Jackson Biggs. Biggs was a first-team all-league selection last year and 2A All-State honorable mention. The Osage City Indians (6-3) are another tough out for other Flint Hills squads. Witte said it’s basically playing a ranked team each week, and teams rise up to that.
“It seems like in our league, sometimes it’s a struggle to get a win,” Witte said. “But then, outside of our league, we usually do pretty well.”
The level of competition in the Flint Hills League should make for an entertaining and compelling tournament this week.
